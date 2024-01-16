Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Jan. 15)
'End of the Line,' 'Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis,' and 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 2 drop in Netflix's streaming library this week.
If this week's winter storm that is blanketing the U.S. in snow and arctic temperatures, has you seeking warmth indoors, Netflix has plenty of new content to help pass time. This week, the streamer's content catalogue is growing with the arrival of 12 new titles, including CoComelon Season 9 and 2019's Cats, as well as 12 new Netflix original series and films.
'maboroshi'
Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 15
Type: Netflix Anime
Synopsis: "A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality."
'End of the Line'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Ivan, a clandestine van driver, navigates the end of his marriage and daily challenges with humor in this quirky comedy series featuring a live audience."
'Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "The charismatic Quebecois comedian gets real on everything from meeting a racist fan to letting success go to his head in this candid stand-up special."
'Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2'
Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 19
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Emmy® Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum U.S., is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters – including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces – searching for something we all hope to find, love."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 1/15/24
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
Avail. 1/16/24
Cats (2019)
Avail. 1/17/24
Freaks
Avail. 1/19/24
Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
Sixty Minutes (DE) – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Netflix is giving only one title the boot this week, with Season 28 of The Real World leaving the streaming library on Friday. The title will mark just the latest exit this month, with Netflix also having several more scheduled before January comes to an end.
Leaving 1/22/23
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving 1/24/23
Begin Again
Leaving 1/31/23
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng