Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 11)

Netflix is kicking off a new week of 2021 with a fresh slate of content that promises to give subscribers plenty to add to their list for a weekend binge. This week, the streaming giant’s already expansive content catalog will expand with the addition of 16 new titles, joining dozens of others made at the very start of the new year.

Among the new additions set to be added beginning on Monday are seven Netflix original series, films, and specials. In recent years, the streamer has focused on original programming as it pushes to expand its slate of original content offerings. This week’s additions to that push include two docuseries, one giving an in-depth look at the crack epidemic and another that promises to have true crime fanatics immediately pressing play. The streamer is also stocking a new series of one fan-favorite animated series as well as the newest addition to Netflix’s reality TV lineup.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy’

Netflix is examining the origins and lasting effects of the crack epidemic in its new documentary, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy. Debuting on the platform Monday, Jan. 11, the docuseries looks at the shadowy origins of the crack pandemic, which tore through America’s inner cities in the early ’80s, and the personal devastation and “ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems as a result.”

‘Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer’

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, Netflix is stocking its newest true crime that sets out to tell the spellbinding true story of how one of the most notorious serial killers in American history was hunted down and brought to justice. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer uses first-person interviews, archival footage, and original photography to paint a portrait of how it felt to live in fear during the sweltering summer of 1985 in Los Angeles when a record-breaking heatwave hit the city along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected. As the crimes continued, spreading terror across the city, a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and investigator Frank Salerno worked to solve the crime.

‘Bling Empire ‘

Reality TV fans are in for a treat, because on Friday, Jan. 15, Netflix will be kicking off the weekend with the debut of Bling Empire, its latest outing into the reality TV field. The series follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in L.A. whose days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping spree. Behind the glitz and glamour, however, are plenty of secrets as the friends run multi-billion dollar businesses and travel the world.

‘Disenchantment: Part 3’

Matt Groening’s mega-popular animated series Disenchantment is returning for part 3 on Friday. The series, which first debuted on the streaming giant in August of 2018 and was renewed through Season 4 in October of that year, follows the misadventures of Bean, a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and Luci, a personal demon, in the crumbling, magical, medieval kingdom of Dreamland. In Season 3, excitement builds as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. Disenchantment features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”) and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

‘Outside the Wire’

Netflix is stocking a brand new sci-fi action film on Friday. Set in the future, Outside the Wire follows drone pilot Harp, who is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before insurgents do. The film is directed by Mikael Håfström and stars Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly and Pilou Asbæk.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 1/11/20:

The Intouchables (2011)

Avail. 1/12/20:

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Avail. 1/13/20:

An Imperfect Murder

Avail. 1/15/20:

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) – NETFLIX FILM

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

What’s leaving this week?

Leaving 1/14/20:

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving 1/15/20:

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)