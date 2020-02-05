Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is kicking off the first full week of February with a slate of brand new offerings in its streaming library, giving subscribers plenty to be cheerful about throughout the workweek. Beginning on Monday, Feb. 3 and continuing through Friday, Feb. 7, the streamer, which already boasts an expansive streaming catalogue, will be adding 16 new titles.

Making the new additions even sweeter is the fact that this week, subscribers won’t have to say goodbye to any beloved TV series or movies, as no titles will be leaving Netflix this week.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Team Kaylie: Part 3’

Billionaire Kaylie Konrad is getting another dose of reality in Part 3 of Netflix’s comedy series Team Kaylie.

Created by Tracy Bitterolf and developed and executive produced by Pamela Eells O’Connell, the series follows a 19-year-old billionaire who receives a community service court order to lead the wilderness club at an inner city middle school.

Part 3, set to be released on Monday, Feb. 3, will find Kaylie, Ray Ray, Amber, Valeria, Chewy, Jackie, and more navigating friendship, flirtation and the great outdoors.

Team Kaylie stars Bryana Salaz, Alison Fernandez, Symera Jackson, Elie Samouhi, Kai Calhoun, and Eliza Pryor.

‘Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!’

Comedian Tom Papa is taking on body image issues, social media, pets, Staten Island, the “old days” and more in his Netflix comedy special debut, Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great.

Slated for a Tuesday, Feb. 4 release, the Netflix original was filmed in front of a live audience at the Victoria Theater at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and finds the comedian proclaiming “You’re Doing Great!” amid an imperfect world, reminding fans “to take care of ourselves, embrace who you’ve become, and absorb the beauty of life.”

The special marks the latest comedy special to make its way to the streaming giant in recent weeks.

‘The Pharmacist’

Netflix is recounting how small town pharmacist Dan Schneider channeled his grief over his son’s murder into a crusade against the figures behind the nation’s opioid epidemic in its newest true crime documentary The Pharmacist.

In 1999, after his son was killed in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans, Schneider set out on a mission to identify his son’s killer, though he found himself taking on a new mission altogether after a number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting his pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. Sensing a crisis, Schneider began gathering evidence against a prolific “pill mill” doctor in New Orleans in the hopes of saving the lives of those within his community.

Set to debut on the streamer on Wednesday, Feb. 5, The Pharmacist is directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst.

‘Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2’

Netflix’s slate of content for children is expanding with the second season of one team up between the streamer and DreamWorks Animation Television.

Dragons: Rescue Riders, the latest addition to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, follows twins Dak and Leyla, who were raised by dragons and now spend their days along with their five best friend dragons rescuing other dragons and helping the people in their adopted town of Huttsgalor.

Season 2, which will be available for streaming on Friday, Feb. 7, will see the Rescue Riders continuing their mission to keep the residents of Huttsgalor safe all while facing a new nemesis in Magnus’s crafty nephew, Axel.

‘Locke & Key’

Netflix’s long-awaited adaptation of Joe Hill’s best-selling comic book series Locke & Key is finally making its way to Netflix on Friday.

The series, which is years in the making, centers on the Locke siblings, who, after he gruesome murder of their father, move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Massachusetts. As they adjust to their new surroundings, they discover that the house conceals magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death and that give them various powers and abilities. However, a demon seeking out the keys will stop at nothing to steal them.

From Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, Locke & Key stars Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Petrice Jones as Scot, and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser.

What Else Was Added This Week?

Along with the five titles mentioned above, an additional 11 titles will be finding their way to the shelves of the streaming library this week.

Avail. 2/3/20:

Sordo – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/4/20:

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Avail. 2/5/20:

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Avail. 2/6/20:

Cagaster of an Insect Cage – NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 2/7/20:

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Avail. 2/7/20:

Horse Girl – NETFLIX FILM

My Holo Love – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who Killed Malcolm X?