Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 22)

More than halfway through the month of February, Netflix is keeping the new additions rolling. After stocking dozens of titles in the streaming library already this month, the streamer is kicking off a new week with a slate of new content for subscribers to press play on, promising hours of entertainment.

This week's new additions began hitting the streaming library on Tuesday with the debut of Netflix's latest comedy special, Brian Regan: On the Rocks, which will have subscribers doubling over in laughter. The new titles are set to continue dropping all the way through Friday, with additions including Ginny & Georgia, Bigfoot Family, and Caught by a Wave, among several others. In total, 13 new titles will be added this week, nine of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials.

If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!