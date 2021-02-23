Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 22)
More than halfway through the month of February, Netflix is keeping the new additions rolling. After stocking dozens of titles in the streaming library already this month, the streamer is kicking off a new week with a slate of new content for subscribers to press play on, promising hours of entertainment.
This week's new additions began hitting the streaming library on Tuesday with the debut of Netflix's latest comedy special, Brian Regan: On the Rocks, which will have subscribers doubling over in laughter. The new titles are set to continue dropping all the way through Friday, with additions including Ginny & Georgia, Bigfoot Family, and Caught by a Wave, among several others. In total, 13 new titles will be added this week, nine of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials.
If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Brian Regan: On The Rocks'
Netflix is ramping its comedy specials into high gear, adding yet a new special to its always-expanding comedy slate. Marking his second Netflix comedy special, Brian Regan: On the Rocks finds legendary comedian Brian Regan trying to understand absurdities around him and confronting his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realization that he has O.C.D. Directed by Troy Miller, the specials drops on Tuesday, Feb. 23.prevnext
'Ginny & Georgia '
A fresh start won't be entirely as it seems in Netflix's upcoming mother-daughter drama, Ginny & Georgia. Set to drop in the streaming library Wednesday, Feb. 24, the new series follows angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller and her mother the glamorous and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia hopes to put down roots and provide a little normalcy for her family in a picturesque New England town, though "it's not all carpool and Kombucha." As Ginny struggles with the everyday life of a teenager, Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life.prevnext
'Bigfoot Family'
One of the most legendary folklore creatures has gone missing in Netflix's latest family series, Bigfoot Family. Set to be available for streaming Friday, Feb. 26, the animated comedy-drama is set in a world where Bigfoot is not a legend, but rather a big deal. When he suddenly goes missing, however, his shy but tech-savvy teen son must take on an evil CEO to save his family and a wildlife preserve.prevnext
'Caught by a Wave'
Valentine's Day may have already passed, but Netflix isn't done spinning love stories. On Friday, the streaming giant will premiere its latest film, Caught by a Wave. The Italian drama is a tragic love story set under the Sicilian sun that follows a two teenagers caught up in a summer fling that forces them to grow up faster than they expected.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 2/23/21:
Pelé – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/24/21:
Canine Intervention – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Avail. 2/25/21:
Geez & Ann – NETFLIX FILM
High-Rise Invasion – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 2/26/21:
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Crazy About Her – NETFLIX FILM
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
What's leaving this week?0comments
This week, only two titles will be departing. On Wednesday, 2014's Dolphin Tale 2 will be exiting, followed by 2013's The Frozen Ground on Friday. However, subscribers may want to considering fitting a few other last-minute watched this weekend, because even more titles are set to leave the Netflix streaming library Sunday.
Leaving 2/28/21:
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Easy A (2010)
The Gift (2015)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gran Torino (2008)
Haywire (2011)
LA 92 (2017)
Little Nicky (2000)
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution (2015)
Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
Sleepover (2004)