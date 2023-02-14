Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 13)

The Netflix streaming library is about to look a little more stocked as a round of new additions from the February 2023 content list arrive this week. Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, nearly two dozen new titles are set to drop in the content catalogue. Of the 22 new additions, 18 are Netflix original series, films, and documentaries.

Netflix kicked off the new arrivals on Monday, when the Netflix original film Squared Love All Over Again and new episodes of VINLAND SAGA: Season 2, a licensed title, arrived. The additions are set to continue over the course of the coming days, with Netflix gifting subscribers with a little bit of everything, including a new comedy special on Tuesday when Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry debuts. Joining it in the streaming library will be new seasons of the Netflix original series The Upshaws, returning for its third season, as well as Ganglands, which will return for its second outing on Friday. This week's additions also include In Love All Over Again, African Queens: Njinga, and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, the sequel to 2017's 47 Meters Down.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!