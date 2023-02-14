Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 13)
The Netflix streaming library is about to look a little more stocked as a round of new additions from the February 2023 content list arrive this week. Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, nearly two dozen new titles are set to drop in the content catalogue. Of the 22 new additions, 18 are Netflix original series, films, and documentaries.
Netflix kicked off the new arrivals on Monday, when the Netflix original film Squared Love All Over Again and new episodes of VINLAND SAGA: Season 2, a licensed title, arrived. The additions are set to continue over the course of the coming days, with Netflix gifting subscribers with a little bit of everything, including a new comedy special on Tuesday when Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry debuts. Joining it in the streaming library will be new seasons of the Netflix original series The Upshaws, returning for its third season, as well as Ganglands, which will return for its second outing on Friday. This week's additions also include In Love All Over Again, African Queens: Njinga, and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, the sequel to 2017's 47 Meters Down.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry'
Premiere date: Tuesday, Feb. 14
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "Jim Jefferies is back for his fifth Netflix comedy special, High n' Dry and no topic is off limits. The comedian muses on stoned koalas, his dad's vasectomy confusion, choosing between his hair and his sex drive and more."
'Perfect Match'
Premiere date: Tuesday, Feb. 14
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix's unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."
'The Upshaws: Part 3'
Premiere date: Thursday, Feb. 16
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family – wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life's ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family."
'Ganglands: Season 2'
Premiere date: Friday, Feb. 17
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Mehdi, Liana and Tony find their plans to leave Belgium thwarted by the arrival of a new enemy – one that forces them to ally with former foes."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 2/13/23
Squared Love All Over Again – NETFLIX FILM
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Avail. 2/14/23
All the Places – NETFLIX FILM
A Sunday Affair – NETFLIX FILM
In Love All Over Again – NETFLIX SERIES
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Re/Member – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/15/23
#NoFilter – NETFLIX SERIES
African Queens: Njinga – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Eva Lasting – NETFLIX SERIES
Full Swing – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Law According to Lidia Poët – NETFLIX SERIES
Red Rose – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/16/23
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
Avail. 2/17/23
A Girl and an Astronaut – NETFLIX SERIES
Community Squad – NETFLIX SERIES
Unlocked – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Netflix subscribers will unfortunately be forced to say goodbye to a few titles this week. As the streamer begins to stock its list of new offerings, it will also be removing five titles currently streaming on the platform.
Leaving 2/14/23
Monster High: Electrified
Leaving 2/15/23
The Forest
Mr. Right
Term Life
Leaving 2/17/23
No Escape Room