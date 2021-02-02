Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week ( February 1)

Netflix is jumping into February with a slate of fresh content headed to the streaming library for subscribers to binge. The streaming giant kicked off the start of the new month Monday by dropping the first of more than two dozen titles set to be added this week. In total, 28 new additions will be added this week, with 14 of those titles being Netflix original series, films, and specials. With the content catalogue getting a bit of a refresh, Netflix subscribers can expect to press play on titles like My Best Friend's Wedding and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, which made their Netflix debuts Monday. With even more additions set to be made throughout the remainder of the week, subscribers can expect to prepare for a weekend full of bingeing. Noteworthy additions this week include Season 2 of Tiffany Haddish Presents: The Ready, Firefly Lane, and Malcolm & Marie, among many others. They will mark the lead up to the slate of content the streamer will be adding over the weekend, with the full list of February titles available by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Tiffany Haddish is returning to Netflix and she's introducing subscribers to even more of her favorite comedians when Season 2 of her original comedy series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready drops on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series finds each of the comedians, all of whom were personally chosen by Haddish, performing a 15-20 minute set. Season 2's features collection of hilarious stand-up comedians showcasing their raw humor. This season features: Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers).

Kristin Hannah's New York Times bestselling novel Firefly Lane is getting the smallscreen treatment Wednesday, Feb. 3 when Netflix's adaptation of the beloved novel premieres. Based on Hannah's novel of the same name, the series follows the decades-long friendship of Tully and Kate, who met as young girls on Firefly Lane and continued to be inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs. The series is described as "the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades." Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Netflix is taking viewers back into the world of drug trafficking in the Barcelona of the '60s with the Season 2 debut of its original Spanish crime drama Hache. Created by Verónica Fernández, directed by Jorge Torregrossa, and inspired by true events, the series follows Helena, who gains the love and trust of a dangerous heroin cartel leader in 1960s Barcelona and hones the skills needed to rise up the ranks. In Season 2, set to drop in the streaming library on Friday, Feb. 5, "Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans." The series stars Adriana Ugarte, Javier Rey, Marc Martínez, Pep Ambròs, Eduardo Noriega, Josep Julien, and Álex Casanovas.

Netflix is bringing the romance this weekend with the premiere of its latest original film, The Last Paradiso. Directed and co-written by Rocco Ricciardulli and based on real events, the Italian romantic drama is set in 1950s Italy and follows the story of a passionate and free spirited farmer who finds himself caught up in a forbidden affair threatens everything. The Last Paradiso stars Riccardo Scamarcio as Ciccio Paradiso and Gaia Bermani Amaral as his love interest Bianca, with Valentina Cervi and Antonio Gerardi also starring.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 2/1/21:

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005) Avail. 2/2/21:

Kid Cosmic – NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty Express: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 2/3/21:

All My Friends Are Dead – NETFLIX FILM

Black Beach – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/5/21:

Invisible City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Big Women – NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie – NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers – NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity – NETFLIX FILM