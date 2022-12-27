Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 26)

Christmas may be over, but 2022 isn't. As the world counts down the hours to 2023, Netflix is capping off the year with a few final additions to its streaming library. This week, subscribers perusing the content catalogue will notice 13 new additions available to stream, and all but one of them is a Netflix original series, film, or special. This week's round of additions kicked off on Monday with the release of the only licensed title this week, the film No Escape, and the debut of Netflix's latest original series, Treason. The good stuff is only set to keep on coming, though, with the streamer serving up plenty of laughs with Chelsea Handler's latest comedy special, Chelsea Handler: Revolution, on Tuesday. Netflix will also be ending the year on a high note for lovers of its reality TV lineup, with Season 5 of The Circle arriving on Wednesday. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Chelsea Handler: Revolution' Chelsea Handler is putting her comedy chops on display in Netflix's Tuesday-debuting special Chelsea Handler: Revolution. The comedy special sees the award-winning comedian letting loose as they hilariously talks about everything from her choice to remain childless and alone to dating during the pandemic all while "her family invades her home" and her "vision for a future where men don't wear flip flops." The special drops on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

'The Circle: Season 5' ALERT! Season 5 of The Circle is almost here! Following the Season 4 debut in May 2022, Netflix's most bingeable reality game show is set to return on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The hit series tests the influence of social media as eight contestants compete to become the top influencer and win $100,000 from the privacy of their own suite. Season 5 will see eight new players entering the competition, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

'Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2' Following a nearly two year break, Netflix's historical docu-drama Rise of Empires: Ottoman returns for its second season on Thursday, Dec. 29. Produced by Karga Seven in association with STX Entertainment, the series chronicles the life of Mehmed II, known as Mehmed the Conqueror, and his rise "from 13-year-old Child Sultan to toppling Constantinople and becoming the ruler of the Ottoman Empire. Set years after the conquering of Constantinople, Season 2 will find Sultan Mehmed II consolidating power. However, a but a merciless ruler in Wallachia threatens to bring down his empire. The series ars Tommaso Basili (Emperor Constantine XI), Cem Yi̇ği̇t Üzümoğlu (Sultan Mehmed II), Tuba Büyüküstün (Mara Hatun), Bi̇rkan Sokullu (Giovanni Giustiniani Longo), Seli̇m Bayraktar (Çandarli Halil Paşa), Osman Sonant (Loukas Notaras), Tolga Teki̇n (Sultan Murad II), Ushan Çakır (Zaganos Paşa), Damla Sönmez (Ana), Tansu Bi̇çer (Orban), and İlayda Akdoğan (Therma Sphrantzes).

'Secrets of Summer: Season 2' The Netflix Family library is gaining a new addition when Secrets of Summer Season 2 drops on Friday, Dec. 30. The Argentinian musical series follows a group of teenagers who work to save an old hotel lost in the middle of the Argentine Delta. As the resort revives its wakeboarding competitions, Mexican athlete Steffi who is determined to uncover a family secret. In Season 2, Steffi, Luz, and their family and friends continue to fight for Cielo Grande's future after a new owner takes over. The series stars Pilar Pascual along with Abril Di Yorio, Víctor Varona, and Guido Messina.

'White Noise' Netflix's adaptation of Don DeLillo's book White Noise debuts on Friday. Written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach, the film dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life, all while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. White Noise stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin, and Lars Edinger.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/26/22

No Escape

Treason – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/28/22

7 Women and a Murder – NETFLIX FILM

A Night at the Kindergarten – NETFLIX FILM

Stuck with You – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/29/22

Brown and Friends – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 12/30/22

Alpha Males – NETFLIX SERIES

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES