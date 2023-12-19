Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Dec. 18)

A new week of streaming is here, bringing with it a dozen new arrivals to Netflix's streaming library. This week, as the countdown to Christmas continues, the streamer is stocking subscribers' stockings with plenty of bingeable titles, including everything from the new Netflix comedy Trevor Noah: Where Was I to the premiere of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, with other additions including Taming of the Shrewd 2, Like Flowers In Sand, and more. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

What's leaving this week? Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to Sing 2 this week. The beloved animated movie, featuring a star-studded voice cast, is set to leave the streaming library on Thursday, with plenty of other titles set to follow in the coming days. Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6 Leaving 12/30/23

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/18/23

Mush-Mush and the Mushables Avail. 12/19/23

Project Runway: Season 17 Avail. 12/20/23

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/21/23

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Supa Team 4: Season 2 – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/22/23

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 22

Type: Netflix Film

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) – leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all."

'Like Flowers In Sand' Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Struggling to find success, a former wrestling prodigy finds himself ready to quit until he reencounters an old friend who reignites his passion."

'Taming of the Shrewd 2' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Kaśka and Patryk's romance gets tested when they suspect each other of infidelity. Making matters worse, their neighbors keep meddling in their affairs."

'Maestro' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."