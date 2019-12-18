Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Christmas is just around the corner, and in the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix is stocking subscribers’ stockings (or rather their streaming libraries) with tons of new titles. This week, the streamer will be stocking a total of 11 new TV shows, movies, and original series and films, giving viewers plenty to watching over winter break.

Among the new additions are a brand new comedy special promising to serve up plenty of laughs, an in-depth look into an amateur manhunt for a man at the center of a viral video, and the debut of a highly-anticipated fantasy epic.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week.

‘Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!’

Ronny Chieng is bringing the laughs and making his Netflix comedy special debut on Tuesday, Dec. 17 with Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

The special will see Cheing, who was born in Malaysia and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, Singapore, and Australia, opening up about his perspective about his journey to America so far, including the effects of consumerism to theorizing how efficient the U.S. would be with an Asian-American President.

‘Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer’

Netflix is recounting the story of a group of amateur online sleuths who launched a manhunt for a man convicted of murder in 2012 in its latest true crime documentary Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.

Set to be added to the streamer on Wednesday, Dec. 18, the three-part documentary tells the story of a group of cyber sleuths who hunted down for Luka Magnotta after he shared a video of himself killing two kittens. He was later convicted of killing Chinese student Jun Lin.

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is directed by Mark Lewis and executive produced by Dimitri Doganis and Adam Hawkins.

‘Ultraviolet’: Season 2

Netflix’s offbeat crime series, Ultraviolet, is set to return with a fresh batch of episodes on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The Netflix original series follows an online community of amateur sleuths who solve crimes using an unconventional mashup of high-tech and low-tech methods, making quirky friends in the process.

Season 2 will find Ola and her team continuing to solve crimes – including one that hits close to home – as a new detective joins the force.

Ultraviolet stars Marta Nieradkiewicz, Sebastian Fabijanski, Agata Kulesza, Paulina Chapko, Magdalena Czerwinska, Marek Kalita and Bartlomiej Topa.

‘The Two Popes’

Netflix is documenting “one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years” when Fernando Meirelles’ Netflix original film The Two Popes debuts on the streamer on Friday, Dec. 20.

Starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, the biographical drama takes viewers behind Vatican walls to a time when “a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness” after Cardinal Bergoglio in 2012 requested permission from Pope Benedict to retire. Facing scandal and self-doubt, Pope Benedict summons the future Pope Francis, and the two must to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.

‘The Witcher’

Netflix is bringing Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski fantasy series to life with the highly-anticipated premiere of The Witcher on Friday.

Described as an “epic tale of fate and family,” the series follows solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, who must learn to to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent alongside a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret.

Already renewed for a second season, The Witcher, which is being praised for its fight scenes, critics dubbing them even better than Game of Thrones‘, stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

An additional six titles will be stocked in the streaming library this week, meaning that subscribers will have plenty to watch as they head into the weekend.

Avail. 12/16/19:

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Avail. 12/18/19:

Soundtrack – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/19/19:

After The Raid – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Twice Upon a Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving This Week?

As new titles are added, several will be taking their last bow, meaning that subscribers should get a final binge in before these three titles disappear for good.



Leaving 12/18/19:

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Leaving 12/19/19:

George of the Jungle 2