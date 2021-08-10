Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 9)
A new week is bringing with it new titles to the Netflix streaming library! After kicking off the month with a host of new titles, including all seasons of 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights, the streaming giant is rolling out the latest round of additions to its content library, which is already filled with plenty of bingeable content. This week, 17 titles will be made available for streaming, and nearly all of them are Netflix originals!
The new additions, which will be added from Monday through Friday and will lead into a host of other titles coming over the weekend, include a brand new stand-up comedy special headed to the streamer on Tuesday. This week will also see the first installment of Netflix's five-part docuseries UNTOLD, which focuses on tales from the world of sports. Netflix subscribers will also be treated to the third and final installment of one beloved romcom franchise that made a splash on the streamer with its 2018 premiere. You can see get a glimpse at what's to come later this month by checking out Netflix's full August 2021 content list here.
'Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang'
Netflix will kick off the week with plenty of laughs thanks to multi-award winning comedian Phil Wang's Netflix Stand-up comedy special debut. Filmed at The London Palladium, Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang, a one-hour comedy special headed to the library on Tuesday, Aug. 10, sees Wang exploring race, romance, politics, and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage.
'UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace '
Netflix's newest docuseries, UNTOLD, debuts on Tuesday. From the creators of WILD WILD COUNTRY, the five-part docuseries event takes a look at to epic tales from the wide world of sports, delving into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived. Premiering weekly, the first episode, Malice at the Palace, explores the story behind the famous Pacers-Pistons brawl. Directed by Floyd Russ, the episode sees the brawl unraveled by those who lived it and features never-before-seen footage.
'The Kissing Booth 3'
After bidding farewell to To All The Boys earlier this year, Netflix this week is saying goodbye to yet another beloved romcom franchise. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the streamer is debuting the third and final installment of the The Kissing Booth franchise. The first film, which debuted to much fanfare in 2018, followed 16-year-old Elle Evans who, after having never been kissed, ends up in a kissing booth with her long-time crush, Flynn. Suddenly finding herself in a forbidden romance as Flynn is her best friend's brother, Elle discovers the ups and downs of relationships. After the second film found Elle as a high school senior juggling a long-distance relationship and college apps, The Kissing Booth 3 is set during the summer before Elle heads off to college. Facing the hardest decision of her life – whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee – she must decide whose heart to break.
'Beckett'
An American tourist will find himself on the run for his life when Netflix's film Beckett premieres on Friday, Aug. 13. The film stars John David Washington as Beckett, an American tourist vacationing in Greece who finds himself the target of a manhunt following a tragic car accident. At the center of a dangerous political conspiracy, Beckett is forced to run for his life to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name.
'Valeria: Season 2'
Netflix's Spanish comedy-drama Valeria is returning to the streaming platform for its sophomore run. Based on Elísabet Benavent's novel series En los zapatos de Valeria, the series is set in Madrid and follows Valeria, a writer who feels that something is missing in her marriage and writing and finds solace in her three friends. Set to debut on Friday, Season 2 will find the four friends continuing to support and lift each other up as they each make momentous decisions that will affect their respective careers and love lives. Valeria stars Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, and Ibrahim Al Shami.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 8/9/21:
SHAMAN KING – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/10/21:
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/11/21:
Bake Squad – NETFLIX SERIES
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/12/21:
AlRawabi School for Girls – NETFLIX SERIES
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/13/21:
Brand New Cherry Flavor – NETFLIX SERIES
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific – NETFLIX FAMILY
Gone for Good – NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 8/9/21:
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel 2: Season
Nightcrawler
Leaving 8/12/21:
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5