Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 10)

The Netflix library is about to get a little bit fuller as the streaming giant welcomes in a new week of August. Beginning on Monday, the streamer will be dropping a total of 19 new additions. The new additions, which will only come at the expense of three titles leaving the platform, will continue to be added through Friday, with Netflix gearing up to add a fresh slate of titles this weekend as well. Of the new additions, 11 are brand new Netflix original series, films, and specials, falling in line with previous reports that the streamer was expected to spend more than $17 billion on original content in 2020. Among these new additions is a comedy crossover event that is sure to be one for the ages as Netflix brings together stars from four of its most beloved comedy series. The streamer will truly be bringing on the laughs this week, as it is also dropping a new comedy special. Along with a few additions for the youngest viewers, Netflix subscribers will also be treated to the fourth and final season of one fan-favorite Portuguese-language sci-fi dystopian series. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event' Netflix is serving up plenty of laughs and bringing together several of its original series in its newest comedy special, GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event. Dropping in the streaming library on Monday, Aug. 10, the special sees worlds collide as stars from some of the streamer’s most bigneable comedy series come together on a single screen for some friendly competition. The special will see cameos from stars on Mr. Iglesias, The Big Show Show, Family Reunion, and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. prevnext

'Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids' This week, Netflix is really doubling down on the laughs. Just a day after seeing worlds collide in GAME ON, the streamer will be debuting yet another comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Marking actor, direct, screenwrite, and comedian Rober Schneider’s first Netflix original comedy special, the original gives subscribers a look at Schneider's personal life via a hilarious performance that even features a duet with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King. prevnext

'(Un)Well' Netflix is putting the wellness industry to the test. On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the streamer will take a deep dive into the lucrative industry with its new docuseries, (Un)Well. Executive produced by Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Anneka Jones, and Erica Sashin, the six-part series deep dives into "trends and treatments that catch on like wildfire but that inspire both passionate support and deep skepticism." Topics include apitherapy, essential oils, breast milk, extreme fasting, ayahuasca, and tantric sex. prevnext

'3%: Season 4' On Friday, Aug. 14, Netflix is debuting the fourth and final season of it popular original series 3%. The popular series, a Portuguese-language sci-fi dystopian series that originally debuted in 2016, is set in a future world that is sharply divided between the elite living on an island paradise and the devastation of the crowded slums. Young people desperate to escape the slums are given the chance to compete to join the elite, but only 3% make it. In Season 4, conflict between the Shell and the Offshore is even more prominent, and war is imminent. As Process 108 begins under a new and even more aggressive leadership, members of the Shell are invited to a diplomatic visit to the Offshore, though the peace proposal only serves as an excuse for the destruction that will define the future of this divided world. prevnext

'Fearless' A teenage gamer is about to get more than he bargained for when Netflix drops its newest animated original film, Fearless. Headed to the streaming library on Friday, the film follows a teenage boy who is forced to level up to full-time babysitter when his favorite video game drops three superpowered infants from space into his backyard. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/10/20:

Nightcrawler Avail. 8/11/20:

Mr. Peabody & Sherman Avail. 8/12/20:

Scary Movie 5 Avail. 8/13/20:

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/14/20:

El robo del siglo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glow Up: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Project Power – NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun – NETFLIX FAMILY

Teenage Bounty Hunters – NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext