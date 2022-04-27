Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 25)

The final days of April are here, and before those April showers can bring more than just May flowers, Netflix is being sure to finish out the month on a strong note. As the streamer prepares to drop the first titles of its May 2022 releases, it will be adding a total 12 new titles this week, marking what will be some of the final additions of the month. The new round of additions includes 10 Netflix originals, including David Spade's highly-anticipated Spade's first standup special for Netflix, David Spade: Nothing Personal. Promising to deliver plenty of laughs, that title will be followed with the premiere on Netflix's newest game show, Bullsh*t The Game Show. The new series brings a bizarre twist to typical game show rules. This week will also see the Netflix dropping the final batch of episodes for its hit series Ozark, which concludes its four-season run on Friday. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'David Spade: Nothing Personal' Netflix is expanding its comedy offerings on Tuesday, April 26 with a new standup special from David Spade. Filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, and marking Spade's first standup special for the streamer, "no topic is off-limits" in David Spade: Nothing Personal, which sees the comedian and actor taking the stage to discuss everything from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs.

'Bullsh*t The Game Show' Netflix is giving contestants a way to win big in its newest game show, Bullsh*t The Game Show. Hosted by Howie Mandell, the new Netflix original series sees contestants facing off in a round of questions. However, unlike most game shows, knowing the correct answer isn't the only way to climb the cash ladder. Contestants can also give incorrect answers, but in doing so, they will need to convince their opponents that they are accurate. Bullsh*t The Game Show premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, April 27.

'Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles' The descendant of a great warrior will work to protect his city from harm in Netflix's latest Netflix Family title, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles. Set to premiere on Thursday, April 28, the animated series follows teenage rabbit Samurai Yuichi. The descendant of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, Samurai embarks on an epic quest to become a true samurai. Joined by a ragtag group of misfit heroes, Samurai and his new warrior friends protect their city from monsters, ninjas, gang members and evil aliens.

'Honeymoon with My Mother' A man will find himself experiencing one of the oddest honeymoons ever when Honeymoon with My Mother premiers on Friday, April 29. The Netflix original film follows José Luis. Brokenhearted after being left at the altar, José's overbearing mother, Mari Carmen, convinces him to let her join him on what would have been his honeymoon so as to not waste the money. As José deals with the aftermath of his abrupt breakup, Mari Carmen has the time of her life, "revealing herself as the wonderful woman she really is and that nobody in her family can see." Honeymoon with My Mother stars Quim Gutiérrez and Carmen Machi.

'Ozark: Season 4 Part 2' The Byrde family's story is coming to an end on Friday when Netflix drops the final episodes of Ozark Season 4. Originally premiering in 2017, the Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams-created series follows the Byrde family – financial planner Marty, his wife Wendy, and they two teenage children. After a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, the family moves from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks, the show documenting their dangerous criminal enterprise. In the show's final episodes, Marty and Wendy will climb to the top of Navarro's empire. But when they find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks, "some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 4/25/22

Big Eyes Avail. 4/27/22

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silverton Siege – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/28/22

Bubble – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 4/29/22

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes – NETFLIX SERIES

Rumspringa – NETFLIX FILM

YOUTH v GOV