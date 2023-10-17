Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Oct. 16)

Netflix's streaming library is growing by 24 titles this week! Now well into the midst of its October 2023 content list, the streamer is stocking even more TV shows and movies for subscribers to binge. This week's roundup, which includes 20 new and returning Netflix original series, features everything from the new chilling documentary The Devil On Trial to the premiere of Big Mouth Season 7, with other highlights including I woke Up A Vampire, Silver Linings Playbook, and two seasons of Ghost Hunters. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Oggy Oggy: Season 3' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 16

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Kind and curious kitty Oggy Oggy wants to spread joy to all his friends and neighbors. But sometimes, he gets into playful mischief instead. Miaow!"

'The Devil on Trial' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a defense in a US murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown."

'Bodies' Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist. When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate. As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years."

'Neon' Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "From small-town Florida to the bustling beaches and bright lights of Miami, Neon follows three friends as they hustle their way to making it big in the world of reggaeton. The eight-episode comedy captures not only the three besties' larger-than-life dreams, but also the harsh realities and funny mishaps of surviving the music industry. Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a rising reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends Ness (Emma Ferreira), Felix (Jordan Mendoza), and A&R rep Mia (Courtney Taylor), hopes to become the biggest star in reggaeton. Or at least pay his rent."

'Big Mouth: Season 7' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Big Mouth is a 10-episode, half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll (Kroll Show, The League) and Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney (John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, Saturday Night Live) lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph (Maya & Marty, Bridesmaids), Jason Mantzoukas (The League, Lady Dynamite), Jordan Peele (Keanu, Key and Peele), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Documentary Now!), Jenny Slate (Girls, Lady Dynamite) and Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer) are among those who lend their voice to the series."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 10/17/23

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had – NETFLIX COMEDY

I Woke Up A Vampire – NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook Avail. 10/18/23

Kaala Paani (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 10/19/23

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – NETFLIX ANIME

Crashing Eid (SA) – NETFLIX SERIES

Crypto Boy (NL) – NETFLIX FILM

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9 Avail. 10/20/23

Creature (TR)- NETFLIX SERIES

Disco Inferno – NETFLIX FILM

Doona! (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 7 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

Flashback – NETFLIX FILM

Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM

Old Dads – NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Paradise (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY