'Vikings: Valhalla' Ending at Netflix

The Vikings saga is coming to an end. Nearly two years after it premiered as a spinoff of History's Vikings, the prequel series Vikings: Valhalla is set to end with Season 3 on Netflix in 2024, co-creator and executive producer Jeb Stuart confirmed in a statement to IGN.

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that," Stuart said. "I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes. When we started this project 5 years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying."

(Photo: BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX)

Stuart continued: "Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald's voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history."

Debuting in 2022, two years after the History flagship series concluded its six-season run in, Valhalla is set in the early 11th century, more than 100 years after the original Vikings show. It chronicles the legendary tales of famous Vikings in history, including explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. The series is set amid a backdrop of rising tensions between the Vikings and the English royals.

(Photo: BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX)

Valhalla stars Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, and Leo Suter as Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. The series also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Goran Visnjic, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski, and Sofya Lebedeva. Stuart serves as showrunner and executive producer with Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri also executive producing. MGM Television is the studio.

The first two seasons of Vikings: Valhalla are streaming on Netflix. The Season 3, the final season, is scheduled to premiere sometime next year. The series will end with a total of 24 episodes.