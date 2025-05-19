Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 19)

Netflix is crossing even more titles off of the May 2025 content list.

This week, 13 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals are joining the streaming library, giving subscribers plenty of options for their next binge.

This week’s lineup is led by Big Mouth Season 8, the final season of the coming-of-age sitcom. The hit animated show is set to return to screens on Thursday, and will be available to stream alongside other new additions like Sarah Silverman: Postmortem, Newly Rich, Newly Poor, and the new reality show Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark. This week will also see the debut of Tyler Perry’s She The People. The sitcom will launch in two parts, with the eight-episode Part One dropping Wednesday followed by the remaining eight episodes later this summer. Other arrivals this week include Untold: The Fall of Favre, Fear Street: Prom Queen, and The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 6.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 20

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Following the recent death of both of her parents, comedian Sarah Silverman finds comedy in the darkest corners of life. She hilariously navigates the absurdities of death with her signature wit, from unexpectedly finding the “deal of a lifetime” while planning their funerals to cherishing the bittersweet experience of hearing her mother’s last words.”

Newly Rich, Newly Poor

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A wealthy businessman and a working-class dreamer discover they were switched at birth. Now, they must swap lives to learn what truly matters.”

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “”Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” is a bold new reality series that explores the potential of deeper connections in a world full of casual hookups. Six sexy singles check into a motel in pursuit of true love, only to be reunited with their long term booty calls, or “sneaky links.” With the help of host Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match) and relationship expert Spicy Mari, guests must navigate three exciting phases, each designed to challenge the rules of sneaky linking. As they face daring challenges and fun dates, the guests must decide whether to deepen their connection with their sneaky link, explore new romantic possibilities, or leave the motel single. With temptation lurking at every corner, emotions run high, and relationships get messy – is great sex and a physical connection enough for a lasting meaningful relationship? Is your 1am the one? Or will the guests find that their sneaky link was just a roadblock to true love?”

Tyler Perry’s She The People

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 22

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.”

Big Mouth: Season 8

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 23

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In the eighth and final season of Big Mouth, our beloved Bridgeton teens tackle new challenges as high schoolers such as: driving, drugs, sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, porn and the teenage mind, cancel culture, their changing bodies, and (in the end) fear of the looming future. Through it all, friendship is the cornerstone for surviving this time of life – whether one’s puberty is just beginning, like for Nick who gets his first growth spurt, or near its conclusion, like for a maturing (and prematurely balding) Andrew. At the height of the season, when many of our characters are in crisis, Compassion (personified as a new creature voiced by Holly Hunter), emerges as a crucial way forward. Ultimately, though, this season is about the importance of sticking by and supporting your friends, especially when life gets overwhelming and messy. In the end, our kids step into the harrowing unknown of the future, made less afraid of what’s to come because they have each other.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 5/20/25

Untold: The Fall of Favre — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Avail. 5/21/25

Real Men — NETFLIX SERIES

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6

Avail. 5/22/25

Sirens — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/23/25

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fear Street: Prom Queen — NETFLIX FILM

Forget You Not — NETFLIX SERIES

Off Track 2 — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Only a single title will leave Netflix this week, but it will be a heavy loss. A Simple Favor, the hit Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively-starring 2018 comedy mystery film, is set to exit the streaming library on Monday. It will be followed by other exits in the final days of the month.

Leaving 5/28/25

Burnt

Leaving 5/29/25

The Silencing