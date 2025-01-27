Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 27)

The final days of January are here, but before ringing in February with dozens of new titles, Netflix is making sure to fit in a few final additions this month. This week, the streamer’s content catalogue is set to grow by seven new additions, including the second seasons of The Recruit and Mo, an all-new comedy special, and the original film Lucca’s World.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Type: Licensed Show

Synopsis: “The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits features highlights from the show’s starry chats — all clocking in at 15 minutes or less — so you don’t have to miss out on any of the fun.”

Liza Treyger: Night Owl

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “From the sheer embarrassment of having immigrant parents to the algorithms running her life, Liza Treyger holds nothing back in her debut special.”

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Six Nations and producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive bring fans closer than ever to the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship. Six Nations: Full Contact will take viewers inside the exhilarating world of the oldest and greatest annual international rugby tournament, giving fans an insight into behind the scenes moments, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar to take home the prestigious trophy.”

Mo: Season 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family’s asylum hearing – but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there’s a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his dream of finally returning to Palestine.

Funny, poignant, and topical, the award-winning series is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (Black Adam, Mohammed in Texas) and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things, Ramy), executive produced by A24, Harris Danow (Daisy Jones & The Six, Dead to Me) and returning director Solvan “Slick” Naim (Power, It’s Bruno!).”

The Recruit: Season 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Season Two of The Recruit finds CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.”

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 30

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “As a prophecy of doom unfolds upon the peaceful land of Britannia, a pure-hearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.”

Lucca’s World

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Determined to help her son Lucca, who has cerebral palsy, Barbara travels to India with her entire family to pursue an experimental treatment for him. Based on the book The Two Hemispheres of Lucca.”

The Snow Girl: Season 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “”DO YOU WANT TO PLAY?” This question written on an envelope containing a polaroid with a gagged young woman is the beginning of a macabre game, the Game of the Soul, in which journalist Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) will bet her life and even her own sanity. Following the events of the first season of La chica de nieve, Miren investigates this time an elite school that seems to be at the center of the disappearance and murder of two young girls. She will do it together with Jaime (Miki Esparbé), an investigative journalist who arrives at the Sur newspaper fleeing from his past and trying to recover his lost reputation. Mysteries, secrets, lies and characters as full of wounds as the protagonist herself.”

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix is giving nearly a dozen titles the boot this week as it makes room for February’s upcoming additions.

Leaving 1/31/25

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty