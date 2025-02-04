Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 3)

Netflix’s streaming library is getting a little fuller this week! After kicking off the month with a list of new additions that included fan-favorites like Miss Congeniality and Home Improvement, the streamer is checking 20 more titles off the February 2025 content list this week, and more than half of them are Netflix originals.

Joining the already crowded content catalog, Netflix will drop 14 new original titles, including Apple Cider Vinegar, a new Australian limited series about health and wellness scammers. The show, scheduled for a Thursday premiere, stars Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Aisha Dee. The streamer is also growing its lineup of original reality TV programming with the premiered of Celebrity Bear Hunt. The new competition series sees survival expert Bear Grylls preying a group of 12 British celebrities in the Central American jungle. Meanwhile, Netflix’s hit romantic drama Sweet Magnolias will return for its fourth season.

Other originals joining the streamer this week include Bogotá: City of the Lost, Sintonia Season 5, The Åre Murders, and Kinda Pregnant, a rom-com starring Amy Schumer. This week’s additions also include a few licensed titles, such as Alone Australia Season 1, The Conners Season 6, and the limited series Supreme Models.

Other originals joining the streamer this week include Bogotá: City of the Lost, Sintonia Season 5, The Åre Murders, and Kinda Pregnant, a rom-com starring Amy Schumer. This week's additions also include a few licensed titles, such as Alone Australia Season 1, The Conners Season 6, and the limited series Supreme Models.

Bogotá: City of the Lost

Play video

Premiere Date: Monday, Feb. 3

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success.”

Celebrity Bear Hunt

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world’s most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls. Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all – even the celebs – but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show.”

Sintonia: Season 5

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Told through three characters’ perspectives, the story of Sintonia explores the universe of music, crime, and religion in São Paulo’s capital. Doni, Nando, and Rita all grew up together in the same favela, where they were influenced by the draw of funk, drug trafficking, and the evangelical church. Despite them following very different paths, the three childhood friends ultimately realize that to achieve their dreams, they’ll need to rely on and support each other throughout this journey.”

Apple Cider Vinegar

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down.”

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Sweet Magnolias centers around three best friends (Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue) born and raised in Serenity, SC, a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 2/4/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

Avail. 2/5/25

Alone Australia: Season 1

Envious: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grimsburg: Season 1

Kinda Pregnant — NETFLIX FILM

Prison Cell 211 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/6/25

The Åre Murders — NETFLIX SERIES

Cassandra — NETFLIX SERIES

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- — NETFLIX SERIES

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Avail. 2/7/25

A Different World: Seasons 1-6

The Conners: Season 6

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix may have started the month on a sour note with the departure of three titles, but the streamer is taking things slow this week. No titles will exit the streaming library this week, giving subscribers some time to fit in a final watch of some of the series and films set to exit later this month.

Leaving 2/11/25

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Pope’s Exorcist

Leaving 2/14/25

The Catcher Was a Spy

White Boy

Leaving 2/15/25

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blackhat

Pearl