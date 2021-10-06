‘Escape The Undertaker’ Launches on Netflix, and Fans Weigh In

Escape The Undertaker is a new interactive film that was released on Netflix this week. It stars The Undertaker and all three members of The New Day, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. The film is only 30 minutes long, but since it’s interactive, there are multiple endings, meaning fans can watch the movie multiple times and get different results.

“In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion,” the official synopsis states. “What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

WWE fans are happy to see The Undertaker who announced his retirement last year. He competed in WWE for 30 years and put together a very successful career. And him working with The New Day makes sense as WWE named them the best tag team of all time. However, Big E is doing big things as a solo competitor as he won the WWE Championship. Here’s a look at fans reacting to Escape The Undertaker.

A Quick Look

One person wrote: “The Undertaker is very well known for his wrestling career, but few fans remember his stint in Hollywood. As surprising as it sounds, the Undertaker has a few movies in his itinerary to go with his seven World Heavyweight Championships.”

Trailer Reaction

Another person wrote: “They should make a reality game show of contestants trying to survive the Undertaker’s home of traps. Kinda like a fear factor show. The Undertaker is the host but he’s in his room telling contestants through speaker what they have to do & whoever finds the Urn, is the winner.”

Trapped

A Twitter user said: “And the one thing that’s common in all of them is that Taker took everyone’s soul. No one could escape the ‘Deadman,’ 2 days left i am so excited.”

Interesting Scene

This is a real scene in Escape the Undertaker. I'm speechless 😅 #EscapeTheUndertaker pic.twitter.com/FhLoAbolH1 — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) October 5, 2021

Another person added: “You know, I’ve been around him a couple of times some (well, many) years ago, and I had absolutely no idea he had those kind of powers. Kind of makes sense now that I think of it, lol.”

All Undertaker

LMAO The Undertaker is wilding in this Escape The Undertaker thing pic.twitter.com/wtsoZAXLQF — Bokamoso🧘🏾 (@bokamosodes) October 6, 2021

One person stated: “I heard all 5 of the endings are just Vince McMahon coming on screen and telling the viewer ‘F— your logical ending!’ and the screen cuts to black.”

More Scenes

Hype level = OFF THE CHARTS 📈🤯



We can't wait for Escape The Undertaker, premiering October 5 on @netflix!



Watch the trailer ▶️ https://t.co/yegF3YauvX pic.twitter.com/PRCGVmtTXm — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2021

One person stated: “Admittedly, I’m a wuss when it comes to horror flicks, but since it’s WWE and it’s interactive, I’ll man up to watch it.”

Spoiler

Spoiler: I was killed in “Escape the Undertaker” — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) October 5, 2021

And this person added: “I made it all the way through 1st time, no deaths.Pretty cool little movie.Nothing amazing but fun 30 minute killer.”