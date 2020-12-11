'Enchanted' Star Amy Adams Returning for Anticipated Sequel 'Disenchanted'

✖

Amy Adams will reprise her role as Princess Giselle in an Enchanted sequel, Disney announced during its four-hour presentation for investors on Thursday. The new movie will be released on Disney+ and is titled Disenchanted. Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture President of Production Sean Bailey announced the new project, but provided no other details beyond its title and star, notes Variety.

The original Enchanted hit theaters in 2007 and was directed by Kevin Lima, with Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Susan Sarandon, and Idina Menzel also starring. The script by Bill Kelly played as an homage to Disney's own animated classic princess stories, with Adams playing a typical Disney Princess who is magically transported from an animated world to real-world New York City. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who both wrote songs for Disney animated films, wrote the songs for Enchanted. It is not clear if any of the actors from the first movie will be back.

Enchanted helped establish Adams as a bankable star. The movie grossed over $340 million and earned Adams a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. The songs "Happy Working Song," "So Close" and "That's How You Know" were all nominated for Best Original Song at the 2008 Oscars.

There has been talk of an Enchanted sequel for years. Back in 2015, the name Disenchanted first became associated with the project. Jessie Nelson was hired to write a screenplay and The Proposal's Anne Fletcher were hired to direct in 2010, but nothing happened. In July 2014, J. David Stem and David N. Weiss were hired to write the project. It is not known if any of these previous script ideas will be used for the new version.

Disenchanted was just one of the dozens of new projects Disney announced for theatrical and Disney+ release. The studio also announced the price of Disney+ is going up so it can pay for all this new content. The monthly cost of the service will go up to $1 to $7.99. Disney estimates it will have between 230 million to 260 million subscribers for the service, reports CNBC. Disney also owns Hulu, which now has 38.8 million subscribers.

Disney announced 10 new Marvel series; 10 Star Wars series; 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series; and 15 Disney live-action, Disney animation and Pixar films on Thursday. The Disney series include The Mighty Ducks and Turner and Hooch projects. The live-action remakes of Pinocchio and Peter Pan will also be released on the streaming service.