‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 Trailer Announces Premiere Date, Teases Romance

Emily in Paris will finally be saying “Bonjour” to Season 5 soon.

The new season of the Netflix hit will premiere on Dec. 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A new trailer for Season 5 has been released, giving fans a glimpse at Lily Collins’ titular character as her romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) continues after they met in Season 4. Additionally, Emily is no longer in Paris but in Rome, and Ashley Park’s Mindy thinks Rome looks “so good” on her. Also included in the teaser is a look at Minnie Driver’s new character, Princess Jane, and much, much more.

Per Netflix, in Season 5 of Emily in Paris, “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The cast also includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. Along with Driver, Bryan Greenberg has joined for Season 5 following Suits LA’s cancellation, as well as Michéle Laroque.

Emily In Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in Emily In Paris. Cr. Caroline Dubois/Netflix © 2025

Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Season 5 in September 2024, just days after Season 4 Part 2 dropped. Filming began in Paris in May, with production also taking place in Rome. The series was filmed in Venice in August, and just as production was wrapping up, filming was suspended following the sudden death of assistant director Diego Borella. The show resumed filming not long after and wrapped days later.

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris is executive produced by Star, Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Robin Schiff, and Alison Brown. Collins serves as producer alongside Stephen Joel Brown, Shihan Fey, Jake Fuller, Raphaël Benoliel, Joe Murphy, Ryan McCormick, and Joshua Levy and Prathi Srinivasan. The series is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media, and MTV Entertainment Studios. All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 18 on Netflix. The first four seasons are streaming now.