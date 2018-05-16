Emilia Clarke Says She Doesn’t Know How ‘Game of Thrones’ Ends

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is just as clueless as fans when it comes to how the series ends.

Desperate fans eager to know how Game of Thrones ends will not be getting any secrets from the Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains, star Emilia Clarke, as the actor claims she doesn’t know the fate of the characters or how the series concludes.

“I don’t know. But we do have ideas, don’t we? It will be what none of us think it will be, I’m pretty sure,” Clarke said at a Kering-Variety Women in Motion talk at Cannes, according to ELLE.

Although she is not spilling any secrets, she did say that retiring the crown and leaving her beloved dragons has been difficult.

“It really feels like preparing to leave home,” she said. “So it’s exciting, but it’s sad and scary all at the same time…it’s been my entire life and it’s been my entire twenties, and then some. It’s been my whole everything.”

Several other actors have also spilled non-spoilery secrets regarding the show’s final season, actor Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah, revealing that fans should “expect the unexpected” in the eighth and final season of the popular HBO series.

“When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant. I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes, I felt [it was the] conclusion,” Glen said. “Always expect the unexpected in GOT. That is what works for the show, and season eight has loads of surprises.”

Unfortunately, Game of Thrones is gearing up for a bloody finale with a high death count. The premium cable network’s Vice President of Drama, Francesca Orsi, said that the last season is something of a sob-fest, as many characters in the main cast die off “one by one,” though she wouldn’t give any hints as to who those characters may be.

Although it is not known who will be among the body count, an algorithm written by scientist Taylor Larkin, working for a Boston-based outfit called DataRobot, has the Mother of Dragons as the most likely to die, with an 83.77 percent chance of death, while her lover/likely cousin, Jon Snow, has 58.99 percent chance of death.

As for other characters’ chance of meeting a grisly demise in the final season, Jaime Lannister comes in at the second most likely to die, with 72.91 percent chance according to the algorithm, while sister Cersei Lannister rings in at fifth, with a 60.39 percent chance of death. Meanwhile, other characters’ fare much better, with Arya Stark only having a 49.04 percent chance of death, while her sister, Sansa Stark, has a 50.28 percent chance of death.

To get those results, Larkin studied 2,000 living and dead A Song of Ice and Fire characters detailed on a Wiki fanbase, with the algorithm he created analyzing traits including gender, age, house, nobility status and the fatality rate of each character’s relatives to determine who might die next. Male characters apparently die at a higher rate than female characters due to battle, and houses like the Targaryens having been decimated by rivals.

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to premiere in 2019.