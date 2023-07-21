Ellen Pompeo Calls out Netflix for 'Grey's Anatomy' Meme

In the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Ellen Pompeo is clapping back at Netflix. The streaming giant, which has been getting called out quite a lot lately for not paying actors residuals, including Gilmore Girls alum Sean Gunn, has now gotten the attention of the Grey's Anatomy star. Via Entertainment Weekly, after Netflix posted a meme of Pompeo's Meredith crossing her arms, Pompeo reposted it to her Instagram Stories, saying that that position is also her "when Netflix doesn't pay actors residuals, holla let's talk."

Considering Netflix is the home to all 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy and is continually one of the most popular shows on the streamer, it makes sense that Ellen Pompeo is calling them out. With another season of the medical drama on the way, it will likely be added to Netflix sometime after it ends, and if things don't change by then, then Pompeo will probably be doing a lot more than just calling them out. If she's anything like Meredith Grey, she is going to be all fired up, and by the looks of her post, she already is.

Many actors have either taken to the picket lines and/or social media to speak out about the strikes and why they're striking, supporting their fellow actors and writers. With no end in sight for either strike, it's likely more will be calling out Netflix and other struck companies. If Ellen Pompeo can get like this over one meme, I'd hate to see how she'd really react in person when it comes to Netflix.

Meanwhile, even though she technically isn't even on Grey's Anatomy, Pompeo still seems to be making sure that the show is still close to her, even when it comes to calling out companies. She officially excited the medical drama earlier this year, though she did still provide her voice for the voiceovers for each episode and came back in in a couple of episodes after saying goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial. Whether or not that will continue for Season 20 is unknown, and it probably won't be known for a while, at least for as long as the strikes continue.

With ABC's strike-proof schedule, all of the network's scripted originals are being held off for midseason, meaning that Grey's Anatomy won't be coming back any time soon. While fans could watch all 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy on Netflix to keep occupied until next season, be sure to check out the official SAG-AFTRA website to get any and all information on the strike and find out ways you can help support the writers and actors.