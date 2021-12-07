Marilyn Manson Threatened Heinous Act on Evan Rachel Wood’s Son, She Alleges

Evan Rachel Wood has gone on the record with sexual assault claims against her ex, Marilyn Manson, and now it’s being reported that the shock rocker allegedly threatened a heinous act on her young son. According to The Daily Mail, newly surfaced legal papers from Wood’s custody battle with Jamie Bell, the father of her 8-year-old son Jack, contain some truly reprehensible claims. [Please Note: This story contains depictions and allegations of sexual assault and rape.]

At one point, Wood stated in court that Manson threatened to “f—” her 8-year-old son. She added that she “took his threat seriously, then and now.” In the legal filings, Wood refers to Manson as “the alleged offender” and states that she is “extremely afraid” of him. “I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family. In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life.”

Manson is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations. Recently, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Manson, claiming the singer raped her during their brief relationship. He is also facing separate assault allegations from another, unnamed ex-girlfriend, who filed a lawsuit against him as well. The new scrutiny on Manson’s relationship began in February, when Wood named him as her abuser. Writing in a social media post, Wood shared, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” She went on to add, “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson had also been facing assault charges stemming from a 2019 incident, in which he is accused of “[shooting] his snot” onto a camerawoman who was filming his concert. Back in July, the shock rocker turned himself in over recent assault charges, subsequently being released without bail. Manson surrendered to the L.A.P.D. at the Hollywood precinct, which was agreed to by new Hampshire police, where the assault charges were filed.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org