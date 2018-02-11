Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Will Earn Major Paycheck for New Movie ‘Red Notice’

With his latest film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle raking in over $860 million at the worldwide box office, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s name has film producers seeing dollar signs. And based on what he’ll be getting paid for a new movie titled Red Notice, Johnson soon will be too.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures and Legendary won a heated multistudio bidding war for the film, which has Johnson signed on to star and Rawson Thurber to direct. Thurber previously worked with Johnson on the 2016 buddy cop comedy Central Intelligence and Johnson’s upcoming action flick Skyscraper. The site reports Thurber will get an eight-figure payday for direction, while Johnson will earn a whopping $20 million against breakeven gross.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What a way to finish the week strong,” Johnson tweeted when the story broke. “In the world of Hollywood biz, this ‘ferocious’ bidding war was as big as it gets. Unprecedented. Congrats Universal/Legendary for the win. Now the fun part – we roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

The film is described as a “globe-trotting heist thriller” with Johnson and a yet-to-be-named actor working as the dual leading roles. The film will be fast-tracked to be out in theaters in 2020 with a budget of $125 million.

Universal/Legendary was reportedly able to outbid virtually every other major studio for the film, including Netflix, Sony Pictures (which just made Jumanji), Warner Bros. and Paramount.

Johnson already has a full schedule when it comes to upcoming films. Skyscraper, Rampage and Fighting With My Family are all in post-production with release dates scheduled for later this year, Jungle Cruise is already in pre-production and he’s been linked to a Black Adam solo movie, a cameo appearance in Suicide Squad 2, a Doc Savage film, an untitled Fast and Furious spin-off alongside Jason Statham, and sequels to San Andreas and Jumanji.