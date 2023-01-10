'Dungeons & Dragons' Franchise Gets Live-Action Series Order

As many fans anticipated, Paramount is leaning into its deal with Dungeons & Dragons as a full-blown franchise. On Tuesday, Deadline broke the news that Paramount+ has ordered a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series. This comes just two months before the premiere of the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Paramount+ reportedly gave this new streaming show a straight-to-series order, without seeing a pilot at all. It will have 8 episodes, with the first written and directed by filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber. The show will be a co-production between Paramount Pictures and eOne – a partnership that was already strong thanks to the upcoming movie. Dungeons & Dragons is published by Wizards of the Coast, which is a subsidiary of Hasbro.

It's unclear if this new show will directly adapt any of the material published for the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG). The game relies on a set of core rules and gameplay mechanics described in The Dungeon Master's Guide, The Player's Handbook and a few related texts. Most players will then buy supplemental books that lay out a pre-written campaign, with accommodations for the choices players are likely to make.

Many fans expect this upcoming wave of Dungeons & Dragons media to at least reference popular campaigns on offer, though they may also try to obscure their source material to keep the suspense alive. Already, meticulous fans have combed through the trailers for Honor Among Thieves to discern which settings, monsters, characters and stories it may borrow from published material, with no conclusive results. We do know that the movie will be set in The Forgotten Realms and will visit the city of Neverwinter, with appearances by the Cult of the Dragon and the Red Wizards of Thay.

The same will likely be true as new details of this TV show are revealed. For now, the only name attached to the creative team is Thurber, best known for writing and directing the Netflix action film Red Notice. There could be some crossover with the A-list cast of Honor Among Thieves, which includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong and Daisy Head. On the other hand, the show could expand the story in new directions, showcasing D&D's endless possibilities while making room for a cinematic universe.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres on March 31, 2023 in theaters. The accompanying TV show has been ordered, but there is no word yet on when it will go into production nor when it will air. The TTRPG materials are available now in print and digital formats.