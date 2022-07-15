'Dr. Death' Renewal Fate Revealed by Peacock

The renewal fate of Dr. Death, Peacock's hit true-crime drama series, has now been revealed. The limited series will be coming back for a new season, and it is morphing into an anthology series. Dr. Death Season 2 will focus on a new story of medicine and murder, again adapting a real-life story from the Wondery podcast of the same name.

A synopsis of the new season explains: "Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname 'Miracle Man.' When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the 'Miracle Man' into question." Dr. Death Season one "explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who maimed and killed 38 patients over his career."

In a statement on the Dr. Death renewal, NBCUniversal exec Lisa Katz — President of Scripted Content for the company's Television and Streaming departments — praised Season 1, and expressed excitement over Season 2. "The first season of Dr. Death blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him," Katz said. "The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we're in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban."

Hoban added, "I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the Dr. Death universe with this fascinating story. This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can't wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is Dr. Death with our fans."

Finally, Jennifer Gwartz — EVP, UCP — offered, "Ashley Michel Hoban brings us even further into a reality that is far stranger than fiction with the next chapter from executive producer Patrick Macmanus and this extraordinary Wondery podcast. We're thrilled Peacock wanted to build and expand on the original series with this new shocking story." Peacock subscribers can stream all episodes of Dr. Death Season 1 now.