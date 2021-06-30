Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2021
Peacock is preparing to freshen up its streaming library in July! With an already impressive content catalog that includes everything from The Office to the One Chicago franchise, along with many more, the NBCUniversal streaming service, which marked its one-year anniversary in mid-April, is bringing even more heavy hitters in July 2021.
Among the titles set to hit the library is the premiere of the Peacock Original series Dr. Death, the crime drama series based on the podcast of the same that is inspired by the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch. Peacock will also have the day and date premiere of DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby: Family Business, while also proving that it is a big place for franchises, with July bringing both the Harry Potter and The Hunger Games films. Peacock will also be your go-to destination for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with the streamer launching its Tokyo Olympics destination featuring live coverage of some of the Games' biggest events.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Highlights
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Live – Daily, 6.m. – 11 .m. ET
Tokyo Gold – Daily, 11 a.m. – noon ET
On Her Turf At the Olympics – Monday – Saturday 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. E.T., Sunday 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. E.T.
Tokyo Tonight – Monday – Saturday 7:30 p.m. – midnight E.T., Sunday 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. E.T.
Peacock Original Daily Series
Brother From Another – Weekdays, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
Zerlina – Weekdays, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET
The Mehdi Hasan Show – Weekdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Live Sports & Events
July 1 – July 18: Tour de France coverage continues
July 8 – July 11: U.S. Senior Open Golf
July 16: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship Golf
July 18: WWE Money in the Bank
July 23: U.S. Junior Amateur Golf
July 23: Tokyo Olympics on Peacock begins
Series and movies coming in July
July 1
3 Bears Christmas, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
A Single Shot, 2013
Abigail, 2019
After the Wizard, 2011
Albion the Enchanted Stallion, 2017
All Eyez on Me, 2017*
And While We Were Here, 2012
Antz, 2017*
Bad Teacher, 2011
Baked in Brooklyn 2016
Balls of Fury, 2007*
Because I Said So, 2007*
Bermuda Tentacles, 2014
Better Watch Out, 2016
Born on the Fourth of July, 1989
Boyz N The Hood, 1991
Cardboard Boxer, 2016
CarGo, 2017
Cavemen, 2013
Conan the Destroyer, 1984
Daredevil, 2003*
Darkman, 1990*
Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014
Death Becomes Her, 1992*
Deep Impact, 1998*
Dino King, 2012
Do the Right Thing, 1989*
Doomsday, 2008*
End of Days, 1999
Erin Brockovich, 2000*
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast & Furious, 2009*
Fast Five, 2011*
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998*
Finding Fish, 2017
Flashdance, 1983
Ghost Squad, 2014
Grown Ups, 2010*
Grown Ups 2, 2013*
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001*
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002*
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004*
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005*
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007*
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009*
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010*
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011*
Hatched, 2015
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008*
I am Bolt, 2016*
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007*
In the Doghouse, 2014
Inception, 2010*
Izzie’s Way Home, 2016
Jaws, 1975*
Jaws 2, 1978*
Jaws 3-D, 1983*
Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990*
Jonah: A Veggietales Movie, 2002*
Junior, 1994
Jungle Bunch, 2017
Killing Escobar, 2021*
King Kong, 2005*
Knock Knock, 2015
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993*
Leprechaun II, 1994*
Leprechaun III, 1995*
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*
Leprechaun Origins, 2014*
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*
Mamma Mia!, 2008*
Megamind, 2021
Moon Man, 2013
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
Non-Stop, 2014
Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, 2016
Paper Soldiers, 2002*
Princess and the Pony, 2011
Psycho, 1960*
Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
Rain Man, 1988
Robin Hood, 2010*
Role Models, 2008*
The Adventure Club, 2017
The Best Man Holiday, 2013
The Birds, 1963*
The Boss Baby: Family Business, 2021*
The Godfather I, 1972
The Godfather II, 1974
The Godfather III, 1990
The Hulk, 2003
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2, 2015
The Fast and the Fierce, 2017
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*
The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003*
The Little Witch, 2018
The Magnificent Seven, 2016*
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
The Rundown, 2003*
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005*
The Skulls, 2000*
The Wedding Planner, 2001*
Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation, 2021
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1988
Smokey and the Bandit III, 1983
Snowtime, 2015
Spawn, 1997*
Twins, 1988
Van Helsing, 2004*
Walking Tall, 2004
Wanted, 2008*
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017*
Lost Speedways, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Smother, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Baby Einstein Classics, Season 1-7
Bad Girls Club, Season 8-12
Family Karma, Season 1
Magic City, Season 1-2
Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 7
Mighty Ones, Season 2
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 12
PINKFONG! Songs and Stories, Season 1
Samurai Pizza Cats, Season 1
Shah’s of Sunset, Season 8
Very Cavallari, Season 3
Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4
World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 1-2
July 3
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012*
July 4
WWE Icons: Lex Luger
WWE Icons: Revisited
July 7
The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Arpo, Season 1
Gecko’s Garage, Season 1
Go Buster, Season 1
Little Baby Bum, Season 1
Morphie, Season 2
Playtime with Twinkle, Season 1
Supa Strikas, Season 1-3
T-Rex Ranch, Season 1
The Ring-A-Tangs, Season 1
Snowtime, 2015
The Saddle Club, Season 1-3
July 9
Chrisley Knows Best, Season 8
Growing Up Chrisley, Season 1-2
Snapped, Season 26-27
July 14
Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
July 15
Signs, 2002
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Happening, 2008*
The Village, 2004*
Unbreakable, 2000
Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)*
Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1
The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2
The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1
July 16
The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)*
’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final, 2021*
Ray, 2004*
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011*
July 21
The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
July 22
Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)
July 23
Snapped, Season 9
July 29
The Croods, 2013*