Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2021

Peacock is preparing to freshen up its streaming library in July! With an already impressive content catalog that includes everything from The Office to the One Chicago franchise, along with many more, the NBCUniversal streaming service, which marked its one-year anniversary in mid-April, is bringing even more heavy hitters in July 2021. Among the titles set to hit the library is the premiere of the Peacock Original series Dr. Death, the crime drama series based on the podcast of the same that is inspired by the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch. Peacock will also have the day and date premiere of DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby: Family Business, while also proving that it is a big place for franchises, with July bringing both the Harry Potter and The Hunger Games films. Peacock will also be your go-to destination for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with the streamer launching its Tokyo Olympics destination featuring live coverage of some of the Games' biggest events. While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Highlights Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Live – Daily, 6.m. – 11 .m. ET

Tokyo Gold – Daily, 11 a.m. – noon ET

On Her Turf At the Olympics – Monday – Saturday 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. E.T., Sunday 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. E.T.

Tokyo Tonight – Monday – Saturday 7:30 p.m. – midnight E.T., Sunday 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. E.T. Peacock Original Daily Series

Brother From Another – Weekdays, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

Zerlina – Weekdays, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

The Mehdi Hasan Show – Weekdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET Live Sports & Events

July 1 – July 18: Tour de France coverage continues

July 8 – July 11: U.S. Senior Open Golf

July 16: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship Golf

July 18: WWE Money in the Bank

July 23: U.S. Junior Amateur Golf

Series and movies coming in July July 1

3 Bears Christmas, 2019

47 Ronin, 2013

A Single Shot, 2013

Abigail, 2019

After the Wizard, 2011

Albion the Enchanted Stallion, 2017

All Eyez on Me, 2017*

And While We Were Here, 2012

Antz, 2017*

Bad Teacher, 2011

Baked in Brooklyn 2016

Balls of Fury, 2007*

Because I Said So, 2007*

Bermuda Tentacles, 2014

Better Watch Out, 2016

Born on the Fourth of July, 1989

Boyz N The Hood, 1991

Cardboard Boxer, 2016

CarGo, 2017

Cavemen, 2013

Conan the Destroyer, 1984

Daredevil, 2003*

Darkman, 1990*

Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014

Death Becomes Her, 1992*

Deep Impact, 1998*

Dino King, 2012

Do the Right Thing, 1989*

Doomsday, 2008*

End of Days, 1999

Erin Brockovich, 2000*

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast & Furious, 2009*

Fast Five, 2011*

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998*

Finding Fish, 2017

Flashdance, 1983

Ghost Squad, 2014

Grown Ups, 2010*

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001*

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002*

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004*

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005*

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007*

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009*

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010*

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011*

Hatched, 2015

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008*

I am Bolt, 2016*

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007*

In the Doghouse, 2014

Inception, 2010*

Izzie’s Way Home, 2016

Jaws, 1975*

Jaws 2, 1978*

Jaws 3-D, 1983*

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*

Jetsons: The Movie, 1990*

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie, 2002*

Junior, 1994

Jungle Bunch, 2017

Killing Escobar, 2021*

King Kong, 2005*

Knock Knock, 2015

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun II, 1994*

Leprechaun III, 1995*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*

Leprechaun Origins, 2014*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*

Mamma Mia!, 2008*

Megamind, 2021

Moon Man, 2013

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

Non-Stop, 2014

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, 2016

Paper Soldiers, 2002*

Princess and the Pony, 2011

Psycho, 1960*

Rain Man, 1988

Robin Hood, 2010*

Role Models, 2008*

The Adventure Club, 2017

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

The Birds, 1963*

The Boss Baby: Family Business, 2021*

The Godfather I, 1972

The Godfather II, 1974

The Godfather III, 1990

The Hulk, 2003

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2, 2015

The Fast and the Fierce, 2017

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*

The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003*

The Little Witch, 2018

The Magnificent Seven, 2016*

The Preacher’s Wife, 1996

The Rundown, 2003*

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005*

The Skulls, 2000*

The Wedding Planner, 2001*

Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation, 2021

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit II, 1988

Smokey and the Bandit III, 1983

Snowtime, 2015

Spawn, 1997*

Twins, 1988

Van Helsing, 2004*

Walking Tall, 2004

Wanted, 2008*

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017*

Lost Speedways, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Smother, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Baby Einstein Classics, Season 1-7

Bad Girls Club, Season 8-12

Family Karma, Season 1

Magic City, Season 1-2

Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 7

Mighty Ones, Season 2

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 12

PINKFONG! Songs and Stories, Season 1

Samurai Pizza Cats, Season 1

Shah’s of Sunset, Season 8

Very Cavallari, Season 3

Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4

July 3

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012* July 4

WWE Icons: Lex Luger

WWE Icons: Revisited July 7

The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Arpo, Season 1

Gecko’s Garage, Season 1

Go Buster, Season 1

Little Baby Bum, Season 1

Morphie, Season 2

Playtime with Twinkle, Season 1

Supa Strikas, Season 1-3

T-Rex Ranch, Season 1

The Ring-A-Tangs, Season 1

Snowtime, 2015

July 9

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 8

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 1-2

Snapped, Season 26-27 July 14

Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)* July 15

Signs, 2002

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Happening, 2008*

The Village, 2004*

Unbreakable, 2000

Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)*

Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1

The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2

