Disney Releases First ‘Camp Rock 3’ Teaser Featuring Jonas Brothers

Get ready to head back to Camp Rock.

Disney has released the first teaser for Camp Rock 3.

The much-anticipated film was announced in September, with the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato returning to executive produce. The four starred in 2008’s Camp Rock and 2010’s Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam on Disney Channel. Additionally, Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas will be reprising their roles as Shane, Jason, and Nate, respectively, a.k.a Connect 3. Fans got their first look at the trio’s return in a new teaser, with Connect 3 returning to where the first connected.

Joining the Camp Rock franchise are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie), and Ava Jean (Madison). Maria Canals-Barrera will also be returning for Camp Rock 3 as Connie Torres. The teaser also includes a look at the new generation of Camp Rockers.

Per Disney+, in Camp Rock 3, “The story picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances. ​Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage and her easygoing brother Desi, camp bad boy Fletch, cello prodigy Rosie, drummer with his own beat Cliff, choreo queen Callie, and intimidating influencer Madison.”

Camp Rock 3 is directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye. The movie is produced by Disney Branded Television and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh.

Camp Rock is the latest Disney Channel title to make a comeback. That’s So Raven and Wizards of Waverly Place both got successful spinoffs, while Phineas & Ferb released a fifth season. Meanwhile, plans are reportedly circulating for celebrations of the 20th anniversaries of Hannah Montana and High School Musical next year, but no details have been released.

A premiere date for Camp Rock 3 has not been announced, but the teaser reveals that it will be coming sometime in summer 2026 on Disney+. For now, fans can watch Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam on Disney+.