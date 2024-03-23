Disney+'s Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, March 23, 2024)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour continues to win big on Disney+. The House of Mouse's streaming service picked up the streaming rights to the 2023 concert movie phenomenon, and it seems to be paying off — for now. It'll face tough competition from Disney classics as its numbers start to dip — but repeat viewings from Swifties might just keep it in the conversation longer than recent catalog additions The Marvels and Cinderella (2015). Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 23, 2024, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Cars' Official Synopsis: "Hotshot rookie race car Lightning McQueen is living life in the fast lane until he hits a detour on his way to the most important race of his life. Stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on the old Route 66, he meets Sally, Mater, Doc Hudson and a variety of quirky characters who help him discover that there's more to life than trophies and fame." prevnext

4. 'Elemental' Official Synopsis: "Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in." prevnext

3. 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Official Synopsis: "When Rey meets Luke Skywalker on a forgotten island, she finds the Jedi Master disillusioned and without hope. As she begins her training in the Force, she discovers a strange connection with the fearsome Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, General Leia Organa and the Resistance fleet make a desperate and costly escape from the First Order." prevnext

2. 'Moana' Official Synopsis: "Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why... Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people." prevnext