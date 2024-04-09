How Lance Gross Was Inspired to Teach His Kids to Dream Big at Disney Dreamers Academy 2024 (Exclusive)

The 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy (DDA) provided 100 high school students from across the country with a life-changing four-day immersive career and leadership experience. Selected students had the once-in-a-lifetime chance to sit in career and personal development sessions designed to inspire them to dream big and execute their dreams. They also attended in-depth workshops within their specific dreams and disciplines offered in the fields of business, entertainment, and sciences, and even career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company. While there, celebrity mentors gave them words of wisdom while on their pursuit.

Actor Lance Gross participated as a celebrity mentor for the 2024 class. While there, he worked with students interested in film and television in career development workshops by sharing his own journey to Hollywood success. He also participated in special projects with the class to hone in on their filmmaking skills.

As a father of two, Gross knows all about the importance of cultivating your young one's dreams. The House of Payne star knew he'd be inspired by working with the smart and talented group of kids, but he also was inspired more as a father.

"I just want to provide the best life I can. I want to be the best father that I can," he told PopCulture.com "I have them in a household where they're raised with a lot of love. We support their choices, and whatever they want to do. We're right behind them, pushing them to greatness, and letting them know that the sky's the limit for them."

Gross also stressed the importance of mentorship. While he didn't have a direct celebrity mentor growing up, he utilized the support and influence of his father. He watched artists like Denzel Washington and tried his best to emulate his work ethic. Since meeting and working with Tyler Perry, Gross has grown close to the content creator and says despite his success, Perry remains his biggest mentor in the industry. He encourages DDA students to find a mentor and continue to learn from them at different stages of their lives.