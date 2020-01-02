Disney+ Reveals First Footage of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival

Hilary Duff is officially stepping back into the shoes of Lizzie McGuire in 2020, and on New Year’s Day, Disney+ gave fans the first video footage of the upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival series. In a tweet shared on Jan. 1 to showcase the fresh content set to hit the new streamer in the new year, a split-second clip offered viewers their best-look yet at the series.

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

“Hi, it’s me,” Duff, in-character, says as she rocks a canary yellow blazer as she appears outside of a car toward the end of the minute-long video, which also featured snippets of upcoming additions like Toy Story 4, The Mandalorian, Aladdin, and the live-action The Lion King.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, this is not the first look that fans have had of the highly-anticipated revival. In October, the streamer shared a first-look photo of the upcoming series, which does not yet have a premiere date. In the sneak peek, Duff’s Lizzie could be seen wearing the same outfit as in the clip above as she carried a giant alpaca stuffed animal.

Alpaca your bags! #LizzieMcGuire, an original series coming soon to #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie’s story. Check out this exclusive photo from the first day of production. pic.twitter.com/5h7ONvGPm9 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 29, 2019

After years of rooting for a reboot, Disney confirmed in August 2019 that a Lizzie McGuire revival was in the works and would debut on its recently-launched streaming service, Disney+. From creator Terri Minsky, the series will follow a grown-up Lizzie, who is now a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. It will also still feature the familiar animated version of a young Lizzie.

Along with Duff, much of the series’ original cast will be returning, including Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas, who will reprise their respective roles of Jo, Sam, and Matt McGuire. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, explained the importance of bringing back the original cast.

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake,” he told the outlet. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

The original series ran from 2001 to 2004 and also had its own movie in 2003. A premiere date for the sequel series has not been announced.