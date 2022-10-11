Best Halloween Movies on Disney+

October may be marked with candy and costumes as kids prepare for a night of trick-or-treating, but for Halloween lovers, it also means the start of Halloween movie bingeing. Colder temperatures and longer nights make for perfect movie bingeing, and with its family-focused content, Disney+ makes for the perfect place for month-long spooky scares that the entire family can enjoy. With a catalogue of content that includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals, there is no shortage of bingeable content on Disney+, and that means there are dozens of titles perfect for the Halloween season. The streamer, which is currently in the midst of its special Hallowstream lineup, offers subscribers everything from seasonal classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas to nostalgic Disney Channel Original Movies, including Halloweentown and Under Wraps, offering just the right amount of fright for a family-friendly Halloween movie night. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling for a look into some of the best Halloween movies currently streaming on Disney+.

'Hocus Pocus' and 'Hocus Pocus 2' Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes;

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Synopsis: Hocus Pocus – "Conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters, a tricky trio of 300-year-old witches set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth." Hocus Pocus 2 – "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge." Why it makes the list: Hocus Pocus is quintessential Halloween time viewing, offering a bit of everything we love about the season – witches, zombies, and even a talking cat! Although he film was a theatrical flop when it was released back in 1993, Hocus Pocus has since become a cult classic and remains one of most popular Halloween movies today. Making things even better, after a near 30-year wait, Hocus Pocus 2 debuted last month, meaning fans can get a back-to-back double dose of the Sanderson sisters.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Runtime: 1 hour, 19 minutes

Starring: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherin O'Hara, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix, Paul Reubens

Synopsis: "Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas."

Why it makes the list: While there still may be some debate on whether Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas qualifies more as a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, there is one thing nobody can deny: The Nightmare Before Christmas is essential Halloween viewing every spooky season.

'Halloweentown' Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes

Starring: Debbie Reynolds, Judith Hoag, Kimberly J. Brown, Joey Zimmerman, Phillip Van Dyke, Emily Roeske

Synopsis: "Marnie and her younger siblings travel with their estranged grandmother, who is a good witch, to Halloweentown-a place where creepy creatures lead very normal lives. On her 13th birthday, Marnie gets a supernatural surprise when she discovers that she, too, is a witch. Marnie will have to learn how to use her broomstick if she hopes to stop an evil force from taking over Halloweentow."

Why it makes the list: Released in 1998, this Disney Channel Original Movie was peak Halloween viewing for kids throughout the '90s and beyond. Offering plenty of whimsy and adventure, it's a perfect view for the entire family. If just a single dose of Halloweentown isn't enough, the follow up movies Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, Halloweentown High, and Return to Halloweetown are also streaming on Disney+

'The Haunted Mansion' Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, Marshs Thomason, Jennifer Tilly, Wallace Shawn

Synopsis: "With the help of supernatural psychic Madame Leota, a real estate agent and his family must battle to break Gracey Manor of its age-old curse."

Why it makes the list: The Haunted Mansion is among the most popular rides at Dinsey theme parks, so it comes as little surprise that the 2003 comedy, an adaption of the ride, has been a fan-favorite movie ever since its release. Not only does The Haunted Mansion offer plenty of family-friendly scares, it is packed full of adventure, and it has aged timelessly over the years.

'Under Wraps' Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Starring: Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons, Melanie Brook, Brent Stait, Jordana Largy

Synopsis: "Three friends accidentally revive a mummy they find in a neighbor's basement. Hey name him Harold and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Hallloween."

Why it makes the list: Under Wraps has been on Halloween movie lists for years ever since its release in 1997, and with the recent premiere of Under Wraps 2, Disney+'s sequel to the film, adding Under Wraps to your viewing list seems like a no brainer.

'Z-O-M-B-I-E-S' Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Starring: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffrey, Kingston Foster

Synopsis: "Now that the government has created a device that stops zombies from craving brains, Seabrook High-a school focused on uniformity, traditions and pep rallies -faces student integration with the Zombietown kids. As the human and zombie students struggle to coexist, a budding friendship between cheerleader Addison and zombie Zed could unite their high school and community for good.

Why it makes the list: Z-O-M-B-I-E-S clearly did something right, because not only is it a favorite viewing option throughout October, its initial success led to an entire franchise, with Zombies 2 and Zombies 3 also available to stream on Disney+.

'Edward Scissorhands' Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Starring: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Robert Oliveri

Synopsis: "Once upon a time, a friendly inventor creating a charming young man named Edward. But the inventor died before he finished Edward, who had sharp metal shears for hands. Edward was sad and alone until a kind Avon lady invited him to live with her family in the fantastical land of Suburbia."

Why it makes the list: Tim Burton is renowned for his horror movies, many of which are annual Halloween watches for fans, and Edward Scissorhands has been dubbed "one of Burton's most personal and favorite film works."

'Coco' Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Jaime Camil

Synopsis: "In Disney/Pixar's extraordinary adventure, a boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries behind his ancestors' stories and traditions.

Why it makes the list: While Coco isn't exactly a Halloween movie, but rather a movie about Dia de Los Muertos, which is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, the movie is still considered to be one of the best seasonal films and a perfect, albeit emotional, watch for the entire family to conclude the month of October.