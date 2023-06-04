One of Disney+'s Best Shows Removed Without Warning

Back in May, it leaked that Disney+ and Hulu were set to remove a large chunk of original programming for a tax write-off. Luckily, word surfaced about some of the titles headed into streaming limbo, such as the Stargirl movies and Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Fans were at least able to watch these again one more time. However, Disney+ also chose to remove one of its best pieces of original content without warning.

Prop Culture, the reality series that helped find numerous props from iconic Disney movies, is now gone. The one-season show had episodes about The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tron and Mary Poppins, among others. It was not only a really fun series but it also provided amazing educational value for fans and film historians alike.

Due to the Disney+ removal, Prop Culture is now unavailable to watch in a legal capacity. It is not available for purchase in any physical or digital form. Host Dan Lanigan has not commented on the removal, but plenty of fans and members of the media have taken Disney+ to task for its decision.

"So we lost Prop Culture to Disney+ Purge. A great dive into the Archives celebrating their rich history of storytelling. One of FEW pieces of its kind on D+. And it's gone?" movie critic Dave Lee wrote. "This is content that NEEDS to be on Disney's platform. HUGE disservice to their history [and] viewers. Shocked."

Fandom Managing Editor Eric Goldman wrote, "Prop Culture was a really good show that dived into the stories behind famous movie props and had interesting new interviews with crew and cast members from those films (they got Rick Moranis for the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids episode!) so sure, just sent it off to… nowhere?"

Prop Culture was removed from Disney+ overnight. pic.twitter.com/znUykE0cP1 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 27, 2023

Another fan wrote, "This show was really good, and it couldn't be clearer that streamers don't care about craft or history or legacy, which is what Prop Culture was all about."

StreamClues has compiled a full list of removals from Disney+ and Hulu. We here at PopCulture.com have covered many of the removals, and those stories can be found at this link.