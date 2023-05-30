Disney+ Just Axed Its 'Black Beauty' Movie

Disney's 2020 film Black Beauty is among the titles that have been removed from Disney+, Deadline reports. The reason is due to cost-cutting as the company reviews their costs and strategy moving forward, which means getting rid of content, original or not, for who knows how long. Warner Bros. Discovery has been removing content from then-HBO Max prior to its Max rebranding, with AMC and Showtime doing similar cuts.

Starring Mackenzie Foy, Black Beauty is based on the 1877 novel of the same name by Anna Sewell. It follows the titular horse bonding with a teenager through a lifetime of challenges, chapters, and adventures. While the film received mixed reviews, the storyline would be enough to keep anyone entertained and maybe even shed a tear or two. Unfortunately, the bond wasn't enough for Disney.

Along with Foy, the film stars Kate Winslet, Claire Forlani, Iain Glen, and Fern Deacon. The Disney version is just the latest adaptation of the novel, as it's been adapted into a film on numerous occasions over the years, as well as two television series in the '70s and '90s. There will likely be another adaptation sometime in the future, but unfortunately, it looks like fans may not be able to see the most recent one again for a while.

Other titles that were removed from Disney+ include Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the Cheaper By the Dozen remake, Willow, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, among others. As of now, it's hard to tell whether or not this will be permanent or if it will only be temporary. Since these are Disney+ Originals, it's unlikely they will be made available elsewhere unless they come out on Digital, DVD, or Blu-ray in the future.

It's possible this won't be the only purge that Disney will conduct in order to cut costs and be more efficient with its library. Disney+ has a massive library of content, both original and not, so it wouldn't be surprising if more titles are removed over the coming months, whether temporary or not. Hopefully, that won't happen for a while, or better yet, again, since this first wave hit fans pretty hard. People may want to turn on their Disney+ accounts and watch their favorite titles again before it's too late, just to be safe. You never know what may happen.