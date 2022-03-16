Disney+ Offering New Subscription Deal

Pressing play on everything from Encanto to Cheaper By the Dozen to the new film Turning Red just got a little bit cheaper. Disney+ appears to be offering a new subscription deal that slashes the price of a subscription from $7.99 per month to just $2.99 per month, all while offering a new Hulu and Disney+ bundle option.

In an email sent to existing Hulu subscribers earlier this week, a deal was offered to add Disney+ to existing Hulu subscriptions for an added price of just $2.99 per month. Currently, the streaming service only has three subscription options, all of which are ad-free. The first subscription tier is an ad-free monthly subscription, which costs $7.99 per month. The streamer also offers subscribers the option to pay for an annual subscription, which costs $79.99. There is also a Disney Bundle that, for $13.99 per month, includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Under the current deal, subscribers can bundle Disney+ to either the ad-supported Hulu, which costs $6.99 per month, or the ad-free Hulu tier, which costs $12.99 per month, both of which can be subscribed to here. This means that subscribers can get both Disney+ and Hulu for $9.98 or $15.98 per month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Disney confirmed the deal to The Streamable, with the outlet reporting that this isn’t a one-chance deal. Rather, Hulu subscribers will be able to keep the $2.99 per month Disney+ add-on for the foreseeable future. The email notice sent to subscribers noted that the offer is “valid for eligible subscribers only.” To see if you are eligible for the offer, Hulu subscribers can check under their plans options in their Hulu accounts.

The current deal comes as Disney+ eyes a possible new subscription tier. Earlier in March, Disney announced that Disney+ introduce an ad-supported subscription. The new subscription tier, according to the company, is set to roll out in the United States in late 2022, with Disney sharing that the tier will then roll out to its international markets sometime in 2023. The company said the new tier was viewed as a “building block in the company’s path to achieving its long-term target of 230-260 million Disney+ subscribers.”

Launched in November 2019, Disney+ offers a wide variety of content with a streaming library filled with content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. The streamer releases new content every month and also sometimes gives subscribers exclusive access to new films, including the recently released Turning Red, which is now available for streaming on Disney+.