Disney+ Down: Streamer Experiences Technical Problems

Less than a month after launch, Disney‘s new streaming service, Disney+, was hit with another round of technical difficulties late Tuesday night. According to tracking site DownDetector.com, users began experiencing issues with the streamer at around 11 p.m. ET, with reports quickly surging to nearly 2,500 within just an hour’s time.

The disruption, mostly affecting those subscribers located across North America, with widespread reports of issues along the West Coast, largely affected a number of features on the platform. Of the reports made, 52 percent were related to login issues, while 47 percent had to do with difficulty streaming Disney’s expansive catalogue of content.

Subscribers in the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, the only three other countries where the service is currently offered, also experiences outage issues.

“[What the f—] is going on. Trying to watch a movie for the last 2 days and can’t watch anything???” one user wrote. “Shows its loading and the screen is just black.”

“Can’t log in via Chrome browser (on laptop, phone and tablet) can log in via their phone app though. Which is a bit inconvenient at this moment,” another commented.

“Is it just me or is the website just a blank peace of schitt right now? It’s 12/04/2019 1 AM and this thing has been down for at least an hour as far as I’m concerned,” a third reported.

The issue thankfully seemed to be quickly resolved, with reports almost immediately dropping from well over 2,000 to under 100 shortly users first raised the red flag. As of this posting, Disney+ appears to be working normally.

At this time, Disney has not addressed the outage. The Tuesday occurrence marks the second time the streamer has experienced such issues in its less than a month lifespan. On its Tuesday, Nov. 12 launch, Disney+ was inundated with technical difficulties as subscribers eagerly flocked to the service.

With reports on DownDetector.com quickly surpassing the 7,500 mark, subscribers in the United States, parts of Canada, and the Netherland reported issues related to video streaming issues and log-in.

“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations,” Disney responded to the outage in a statement. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

Despite the launch day technical difficulties, the streamer still managed to surpass 10 million subscribers within just its first few days of existence.