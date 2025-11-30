Disney+ Actress Quits Show Over Poor Pay

One Disney+ star will not be returning to her show due to poor pay.

Deadline confirms that Claudia Black will not be reprising her role as Nightsister Klothow in the upcoming second season of Ahsoka.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She said she “had to bow out” of Season 2 since the pay wasn’t enough for her to be away from home for filming. She told Bleeding Cool, “They picked up Season 2, picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London. It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for Season 2.”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for STARZ)

“It was very sad for me,” Black continued. “I sent an email to Dave Filoni thanking him, and I said, ‘What a ride!’ Everyone like me who grew up in the 70s and 80s has always been into the Star Wars universe, and it’s a very playful environment to work in. I’m grateful that I got to be in that universe, lovely people, lovely directors, interesting to work on The Volume. Their particular set, which is full of technology that George Lucas had dreamed about and talked about, and people thought he was crazy to suddenly be in that technology, see it working in real time, and talk to the company that had realized that technology.”

Premiering in 2023, the Dave Filoni-created sci-fi series is part of the Star Wars franchise and is a spinoff of The Mandalorian. It centers on former Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano and her allies as they defend the fledgling New Republic against remnants of the Galactic Empire. Black’s Klothow was one of the Nightsister Great Mothers on Peridea, a trio of witches who offer their dark magic to Grand Admiral Thrawn after he awakens.

Rosario Dawson stars as the titular character, alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rory McCann, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Eman Esfandi, Evan Whitten, Genevieve O’Reilly, Hayden Christensen, Lars Mikkelsen, and Anthony Daniels. Season 2 will be without Claudia Black, but it seems like she has no ill will towards the series and still has much respect for everyone. At the very least, fans can always rewatch the first season of Ahsoka on Disney+ if they want to watch her again.