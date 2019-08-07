Disney+: Hulu and ESPN+ to Be Bundled With the Streaming Network

Ever since Disney announced its streaming service, Disney+, all eyes have been on the company to see what is in store when the program launches in November.

Some more details were released on Tuesday with none being bigger than the announced bundle. A subscription to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, will go for $12.99 a month.

CEO Bob Iger made the announcement during his conference call with investors.

The news comes as a win for those subscribed to Hulu or ESPN+ and provides plenty of incentive for future subscribers who are planning on signing up for the new streaming service.

Right now, a subscription for Hulu that includes ads goes for $5.99. One with ad-free viewing costs $11.99. On the otherside, ESPN+ rings in at $4.99. With some simple math, the basic payment plans for each current provider comes in at $9.99. For an additional $3, users of the two can get the new Disney+.

Seems like a bargain, right?

That was what Iger was going for with this bundle option as the company continues to hype up their latest creation.

“It’s going to be the most important product our company has launched in a long time, certainly in my tenure,” Iger said during Tuesday’s investors call.

Earlier announcements regarding Disney+ included the base price for the service starting at $6.99. The direct competition to Disney+ will be Netflix. A subscription for the reigning streaming service currently ranges between $9-$16.

In April when more details of the service were released, Iger told the crowd in attendance on the Disney lot that, “we’re all in,” according to The New York Times.

“It was important to remind you that we’re starting from a position of strength, confidence and unbridled optimism,” Iger mentioned to the audience.

Disney+ is set to include all of Disney’s theatrical releases in 2019, the Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame, the Star Wars collection, the Pixar movies and an assortment of original shows ranging from The Mandalorian to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Earlier today it was announced that a Home Alone remake is in the works at Disney+.

There will be a heavy emphasis placed on expanding the Marvel universe with shows such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye and a What-If series set to delve into various altered Marvel storylines.

The catalog is reportedly set to include 300 movie titles and 7,500 TV episodes when it debuts Nov. 12. It’s expected that the movie list will jump to 500 in 2020.