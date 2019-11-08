Disney+ Exact Launch Date and Time Revealed

Disney+ is officially launching on Nov. 12, and a new countdown shows users exactly what time they can expect the streaming service to go live. A hit counter from Marvel reveals that fans can expect to start viewing their favorite Disney offerings at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 12, making for a midweek binge of movies, TV shows and more.

The service was initially scheduled to launch on Dec. 11 in the United States but was moved forward to Nov. 12, making several big titles available immediately on launch date, including Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. That makes the total number of Marvel films available at launch seven, including Iron Man, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel.

On launch day, Disney+ will also include fan-favorite movies and new projects, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a series about a high school putting on a production of High School Musical, The Mandalorian, a Star Wars live-action series, and Marvel’s Hero Project, a series that showcases young heroes making a difference in their own communities.

The service will also hold classic Disney films, Disney animated movies, Disney Channel Originals, Pixar projects, National Geographic offerings and more. In order to get several titles available on launch day, Disney broke its exclusive deal with Netflix, which cost the company $150 million.

“I think as you can see from what we’re making available, and from seeing some of the titles that we’re making available at launch, there’s been a lot of effort that went into bringing it all back together so that we could make it available on the service,” Disney+ streaming service president Michael Paull told The Verge in August.

The service is aiming to compete with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon, and it remains to be seen whether its massive bet will be a success.

“In ever-changing, disrupted businesses, risk-taking is essential,” Disney CEO Bob Iger wrote in his memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime. “Innovation is vital, and true innovation occurs only when people have courage,” Iger said. “Fear of failure destroys creativity.”

Iger added streaming has become “a distributor of our own content, straight to consumers, without intermediaries” and that he believes the announcement of Disney+ “marked the beginning of the reinvention of the Walt Disney Company.”

The service costs $6.99 per month and launches on Nov. 12.

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios