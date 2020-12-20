Disney+: Every Live-Action Christmas Movie You Can Watch

As everyone settles in for Christmas 2020, it's time to put on some Christmas movies! With fewer people traveling for the holidays due to the pandemic, there's more time to spend at home with those in your household. If you're looking for a holiday movie, Disney+ is going to be a go-to destination for many. While Netflix has a flood of originals, Disney's streaming service is an essential spot for nostalgic family Christmas flicks.

The Santa Clause and Home Alone franchises are there, as are some other iconic live-action classics like Miracle on 34th Street. Plus, some little-seen Disney Channel Original Movies and original Freeform movies can serve as new discoveries. And, while the original movie catalog isn't too deep, there is a pair of live-action originals to add to your annual rotation. Scroll through to see all the live-action Christmas movies currently on Disney+.