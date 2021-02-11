Gina Carano: What to Know About 'The Mandalorian' Star and MMA Alum's Controversies

✖

Gina Carano will no longer be seen on The Mandalorian when the Disney+ show returns for a third season. Lucasfilm announced that the 38-year-old actress and former MMA star is "not currently employed" by the company and has "no plans for her to be in the future." This comes after Carano's controversial post she shared on Instagram, talking about Jewish people being beaten up by "their neighbors" instead of Nazi soldiers. But this is not the first time Carano has been called out for her social media posts.

Gina Carano Tweets

In November, people on social media called for Carano to be fired for her comments about voter fraud. "We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today," she tweeted at the time. "Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system."

Carano also posted a tweet about Democratic leaders and the COVID-19 pandemic. She tweeted a photo that said the government leaders recommend wearing blindfolds along with masks in order to avoid seeing "what is really going on." Carano has also been called transphobic as Twitter users accused her of mocking trans people when she added the words, "boop/bop/beep" after followers asked to add pronouns to her Twitter bio.

Lucasfilm Fires Gina Carano From 'The Mandalorian' Amid Holocaust Controversy

Carano is not shy about her political views, but what she shared on social media this week led to Lucasfilm making the decision to not have her return on The Mandalorian. On Tuesday, Carano shared a post on her Instagram story, which read: "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors... even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

According to Carano's IMDB page, she has no movies or TV shows in the works, and her last TV appearance was the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Of the 20 episodes that have aired, Carano appeared in seven. Season 3 of The Mandalorian will likely be available to stream in early 2022.