Disney Announces Big Change for Streaming Services

Hulu’s standalone app will soon become a thing of the past.

The content on Hulu will soon merge into the Disney+ app as early as this winter, so as to merge the two streaming services into one home.

In addition, Disney will stop reporting subscriber numbers for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, after its competitors—like Netflix, for example—have already stopped sharing numbers for new users, since it can harm stock prices.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston announced the news in a statement earlier today.

“We believe quarterly updates on the number of paid subscribers and ARPU have become less meaningful to evaluating the performance of our businesses, and we will no longer report these metrics starting with the first quarter of fiscal 2026 for Disney+ and Hulu and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 for ESPN+,” the statement says. “While we will no longer disclose subscribers and ARPU, we will provide information on Entertainment Direct-to-Consumer profitability.”

Fiscal 2026 begins earlier this year for Disney, meaning the merger could happen sooner than expected.

“We believe our reporting going forward will better align with changes in the media landscape, the unique nature of our integrated assets, how we operate our businesses, and will reflect how management evaluates the progress and success of our strategic initiatives,” the statement continues.

In a solo statement, Iger said that Hulu is now the company’s “global general entertainment brand,” and that the name would not be going away but the app would. “You’re going to end up with a far better consumer experience when those apps are combined by combining all of the program assets of both current apps, and with an improved consumer experience comes the ability to lower churn, which is obviously something that we’re very, very focused on and committed to doing”