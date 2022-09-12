'Disenchanted' Brings Amy Adams Back to 'Enchanted' Role in New Trailer

Enchanted's long-awaited sequel is just around the corner! The trailer to the film dropped Friday at Disney's D23 Expo, and 15 years after the release of Enchanted in 2007, the original cast returns for a new adventure where they'll encounter some familiar and new faces along the way. At Disney's D23 Expo on Sept. 9, the original cast returns for a new adventure in the Disenchanted trailer 15 years after the first film's theatrical release. Taking the Hall D23 stage, the cast teased what their characters have been up to since the end of the first movie.

Disney Studios then released the first official trailer for Disenchanted, which offers a first look at Amy Adams' return as Giselle and the film's new and returning stars. The trailer opens with Giselle, who left her animated realm for the real world, living in the suburbs of Monroeville with her husband, Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey). While on stage Friday in Anaheim, Adams said that after the original film, Giselle "still has the love and joy," but "she now finds herself in a slightly different position, as the mother of an infant and teenager, and wife, looking to find her way in the world. She tries to move forward with best intentions."

According to Dempsey, his character's biggest challenge is "His commute. He grew up in Manhattan, little bit longer commute. A challenge getting to office every day." Maya Rudolph, who appeared in the trailer as Adams' foe, Malvina Monroe, said, "It was really fun. I like you am a huge fan of the original Enchanted. I can't believe I got to be a part of this — it's not easy being mean to Amy Adams, but we had so much fun together. We made a fun meal out of being nasty to one other."

Disney Media provided the following synopsis of the film: "It has been 15 years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever."

"Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

Starring alongside Adams, Dempsey, and Rudolph are James Marsden and Idina Menzel, reprising their roles as Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine. The ensemble also includes Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen, Gabrielle Baldacchino as Morgan Philip, and Jayma Mays as Ruby. Adam Shankman is directing with new songs from Disney's longtime Academy Award-nominated music scribes Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Disenchanted will release exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 24.