Discovery+ Unveils Its Creepy Paranormal Programming for 2022-2023 Season

October and the official start of spooky season may be several months, but that isn't stopping discovery+ and Travel Channel from stocking their libraries with paranormal content. The streaming service on Wednesday scared up plenty of screams when it unveiled its full slate of new series, specials, and seasons for the 2022-2023 season, the lineup again proving that the streaming service and network are "the definitive homes for paranormal and horror content." Set to debut throughout 2022 and into 2023, the lineup includes a mix of both new and returning series. Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley will return for more terrifying lockdowns when Ghost Adventures returns. Grammy-nominated global pop superstar Kesha will also take her turn in the world of all things paranormal with the debut of her new discovery+ series Conjuring Kesha. Viewers can also expect to see new seasons of The Dead Files, Eli Roth: A Ghost Ruined My Life, and Expedition Bigfoot, among others. Of course, any lineup wouldn't be complete without Ghostober. The annual fare returns for the fifth time, brigning spooky, scary programs throughout October, including the Ghost Adventures Halloween special, editions of discovery's Shock Docs franchise, and Ghost Hunters. "Travel Channel and discovery+ have tapped into what paranormal and horror fans love the most – a huge slate of brand-new content from some of their favorite stars of the genre," Matthew Butler, group senior vice president, Travel Channel and paranormal streaming content, said. "Our fans are true believers, and they can't get enough of this type of entertainment that brings the chills and thrills, whether it's on television or streaming into their homes." Discovery+ is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign-up, meaning that you can give the streaming service a test run before committing. The platform is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices.

New Series Conjuring Kesha

"Global pop superstar Kesha has a deep passion for all things supernatural and has spent most of her life searching for answers to the world's biggest mysteries. Now she is expanding on her fascination with the unknown in a cinematic, hands-on paranormal series chock full of mysterious adventures. Follow Kesha and some of her celebrity friends on a cosmic exploration of the afterlife, as they travel to mind-blowing haunted locations and search for all things unexplainable." Ghosts of Devil's Perch

"Butte, Montana, is gripped by a terrifying supernatural uprising. To restore order, the mayor and sheriff enlist the help of paranormal investigators Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza and K.D. Stafford to stop the wave of unnatural occurrences plaguing the historic mining town."

New Specials Ghost Adventures – Halloween Special (wt)

"Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures Crew – Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley – embark on a special spooky two-hour investigation to kick off the Halloween season. After piecing together the location's haunted history, the team investigates using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind the haunting." Shock Docs: Michigan Hell House

"It is the greatest paranormal story the public has never heard. From 1974 to 1975, in the small farming town of Merrill, Michigan, the Pomeraning family was tormented by relentless poltergeist activity inside their home. They even battled deadly spontaneous combustion erupting inside the house. Paranormal investigator Steve Shippy, with the help of psychic medium Cindy Kaza, will attempt to find the truth about the evil force that seemed to curse this home and family – an evil that still lives there to this day."

New Specials - Jack Osbourne Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot

"For years, Jack Osbourne and his friend, actor Jay Mewes, have been curious about the existence of the legendary creature known as Sasquatch, Yeti or most commonly, Bigfoot. Now, they're venturing into a remote region of northern Idaho, the site of the most reported Bigfoot sightings over the last half century, to figure out for themselves if Bigfoot is truly an undiscovered creature of North America's wilderness or simply an age-old legend run wild." Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOs

"Jack Osbourne brings his friends, actors Jay Mewes and Jamie Kennedy, to the edge of the unknown in search of the truth behind UFOs. Utah's Uinta Basin has been shrouded in mysteries for centuries, with stories of otherworldly visitors dating back to ancient times. In recent years, even stranger sightings have been reported and captured. Osbourne, Mewes and Kennedy embark on an unflinching investigation to figure out if these phenomena are connected and why this strange activity is concentrated in the Uinta Basin."

Returning Series The Dead Files

"Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the paranormal case. Utilizing his detective skills, DiSchiavi interviews witnesses and experts and researches the history and facts behind each haunted location. Allan, a physical medium who sees and communicates with the dead, assesses the property to identify what underlying entities reside there. Keeping their findings hidden from each other, the team avoids all contact with one another – coming together only at the very end to reveal their shocking discoveries to the property owners, and each other." Destination Fear

"Fear-chasing foursome – brother and sister duo Dakota Laden and Chelsea Laden and best friends Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder – hit the haunted back roads of America, spending the night inside the nation's scariest places. This season, the team drives deeper into their paranormal exploration, using new tactics and experiments to unlock dark secrets and bring them closer to the grim truths behind the hauntings. The journey will test their mental, emotional and physical strength to the extreme." Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

"From master of horror Eli Roth, this chilling series shares the shocking stories of real-life hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them. Equal parts terrifying and evocative, every hour-long episode will expose viewers to the real-life stories of survivors who have been dragged through hell and back and now struggle to rebuild their shattered lives."

Returning Series (continued) Expedition Bigfoot

"An elite team of investigators – acclaimed primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor and Bigfoot researchers Bryce Johnson, Ronny LeBlanc and Russell Acord – journey deep into the unforgiving North American wilderness attempting to encounter the elusive beast. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, eyewitness testimony and decades of experience, they have a unified goal – to uncover the most convincing evidence and prove once and for all that Bigfoot is real." Fright Club

"Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass – are back with their hilarious and spooky competition to creep each other out with the craziest, most mind-blowing paranormal videos they can find. They'll talk with the witnesses who captured the footage and get insight from other experts before voting on each episode's "nightmare" clip. This season, a slate of actors, comedians and an Olympian join the party to share videos, insight and their own paranormal stories." Ghost Adventures

"Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley continue their travels to haunted destinations where they meet with locals, eyewitnesses and experts in an attempt to piece together the haunted history of each site. They then begin their "lockdown" investigation, using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind each haunted mystery."