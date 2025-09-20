‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Creator Speaks out About Shocking Cancellation

Dexter: Original Sin creator Clyde Phillips is speaking out about the prequel’s cancellation.

Despite getting renewed for Season 2 earlier this year, Paramount+ axed Original Sin in August, reversing the renewal.

While Paramount+ announced the renewal in April, sources say that the show had been on hiatus since production wrapped on Season 1. No start date for Season 2’s production was scheduled. With Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance, the company reportedly wants to put its focus on the Dexter follow-up, Resurrection, which premiered over the summer. A second season has not yet been announced, but the writers’ room is prepping to start back up for it.

L-R: Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2024. Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Via Deadline, Phillips reacted to the cancellation on the Dissecting Dexter podcast, revealing it was a “tough phone call I got that night where they had already picked up the show.” He continued, “I had informed all the writers and actors, and then they unpicked it up, all while picking up Resurrection, which was no surprise. It wasn’t handled well, and I’m not happy about it.”

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin “follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with Showtime.

The cast also includes Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson. Original Dexter actor Michael C. Hall returns to serve as a narrator, voicing Dexter’s inner monologue. Phillips serves as executive producer and showrunner on Original Sin, which is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns also serve as EPs, while Robert Lloyd Lewis produces. Michael Lehmann serves as the directing executive producer.

Dexter: Original Sin premiered on Paramount+ in December, bringing in 2.1 million global viewers across Paramount+ and Showtime within the first three days. The finale in February grew the premiere audience by 27% with 2.68 million viewers. The show has a 70% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% audience score. When the cancellation was announced, many fans were upset at the turn of events, and probably still are and forever will be.