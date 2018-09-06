‘Designated Survivor’ Moving From ABC to Netflix for Season 3

Netflix has revived Designated Survivor for third season.

The political drama series, which is top-lined by Kiefer Sutherland, was canceled by ABC after two seasons in what was seen as one of the season’s most surprising cancellations.

The show’s third season will feature 10 episodes, which will be centered around President Tom Kirkman’s (Sutherland) re-election campaign. The new episodes will premiere some time in 2019.

Netflix has picked up #DesignatedSurvivor for a 10-episode third season that will launch in 2019 and revolve around President Kirkman campaigning for re-election. pic.twitter.com/ShSPPuT5OU — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 5, 2018

Aside from Sutherland, Deadline reports that three other cast members have been confirmed to return: Kal Penn, Adan Canto and Italia Ricci.

The outlet also reports that Sutherland is excited about the new streaming format, which he hopes will help the show break new ground.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play President Kirkman for season 3 of Designated Survivor with Netflix, eOne and Neal Baer,” Sutherland said. “I believe this format will allow us to continue to delve deeply into storylines and issues concerning the American electorate that were not previously possible.”

Executive producer Mark Gordon added, “The continuation of the show via Netflix is a win-win for all involved. The story of President Kirkman and those around him has not been fully told and we look forward to working with our new partner in continuing the show for a global audience.”

Executives from the streaming giant noted that the show is a hit for the service internationally, being as Netflix is the international streaming host for the show. Netflix also struck a deal to get seasons 1 and 2 onto the service in the U.S. and Canada. Hulu previously had the streaming rights to the shows in those territories.

Netflix’s Bela Bajaria added, “Timely and gripping, Designated Survivor has quickened the pulses of our Netflix members outside the US and Canada in its first two seasons. The international audience for the show drove our interest to bring the show to the world as a Netflix original for its third season and we are excited to bring the first 2 seasons to our US and Canadian members as well.”

Photo Credit: ABC