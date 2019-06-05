‘Dead to Me’, ‘Wine Country’ and 8 Streaming Shows and Movies to Kickstart Summer

The TV season may be officially over on broadcast networks, but there is still plenty of entertainment out there to fill your time during the lazy early summer weeks.

As people plan upcoming vacations and send their children off to camp, TV fans are looking toward the next bingeworthy show to obsess over now that their favorites are off for their summer break.

From Netflix show premieres you may have missed to cable shows available to stream for a short time, here are 10 shows and movies you can stream right now to kickstart your summer season.

Dead To Me (Netflix)

This new Netflix “traumedy” gives viewers a comedic and at-times soapy look at grief that has captured the hearts of many TV fans since its premiere in early May.

Starring Christina Applegate (Married… With Children) and Linda Cardellini (ER) the show follows the unique friendship between uptight young widow Jen, and Judy, a free spirit with a twisted secret.

The first season is already available to stream on Netflix, and Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2020.

When They See Us (Netflix)

Ava DuVernay’s 4-part miniseries about the Central Park Five case gives an honest and raw look at the events of April 19, 1989 and the subsequent botched investigation by police that lead to the wrongful conviction of five young teenagers — Antron, Kevin, Yusef and Korey — for the brutal rape of a jogger.

Hard to watch but with a message too important to ignore, the star-studded Netflix series will stay with audiences long after the end of the final episode.

When They See Us is available to stream on Netflix.

The Other Two (Comedy Central)

If you still haven’t gotten on The Other Two train, Comedy Central is giving you a limited time to jump on the bandwagon.

The new series from Saturday Night Live writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider follows gay aspiring actor Cary (Drew Tarver) and his sister Brooke trying to make it in the world after their 13-year-old brother becomes an overnight YouTube sensation.

Giving an authentic look at modern-day celebrity, with a touch of emotion and lots of laughs, you won’t want to miss this chance to watch this show for free.

Comedy Central will stream The Other Two Season 1 for free for the next two weeks. The show has already been renewed for Season 2.

🚨🚨🚨



The entire first season of #TheOtherTwo is unlocked and streaming for free for the next 2 weeks!



You don’t need a cable login or anything. Just click the link and binge away!



We really hope this helps a lot of new people find our lil show!https://t.co/wnXvODeLIq — Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) June 5, 2019

Someone Great (Netflix)

You can thank Netflix’s Someone Great for bringing Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” to the mainstream.

Other than its amazing soundtrack, the new romantic comedy starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise is a perfect option for an early summer movie night.

After landing her dream job in San Francisco and breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, Jenny (Rodriguez) embarks on one final wild night with her best friends bringing big twists, great music and lots of fun. The film is currently available to stream on the platform.

What/If (Netflix)

Renée Zellweger’s first TV project ever turned out to be the soap opera we never knew the streaming service could give us.

From the creator of ABC’s Revenge, the first season of this anthology drama is equal parts Indecent Proposal and Days of Our Lives. With nonsensical monologues, lavish homes, psychopathic ex-boyfriends and murder coverups, the show is unapologetically soapy and not trying to be anything else.

Enjoy the 10-episode craziness, currently streaming Netflix.

The Society (Netflix)

What do you get when you give Riverdale a bigger core mystery and less episodes? The Society‘s entrancing first season.

The teen drama series follows a group of teenagers who leave home for a school trip only to be brought back to the same town, but deserted and surrounded by endless woods. With no parents or authority figures, it is up to the teens to survive and figure out if they can ever go back to their old world.

The Society is available to stream on Netflix.

Vida (Starz)

Viewers are used to the glamorous side of Los Angeles, but Starz’s Vida is shining a spotlight on the diverse Eastside of the city of stars.

The half-hour drama follows two Mexican-American sisters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera), who are brought back together after years distance in order to take over control of their mother’s building and bar at their old neighborhood.

With gentrification and their painful pasts in the way, the sisters must work together to keep the family’s legacy alive.

The first two seasons of Vida are currently streaming on the Starz website, with Season 2 airing new episodes Sundays. The show has already been renewed for Season 3.

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

She was one of the best performers on Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons, but Wanda Sykes’ Netflix comedy special is another side to the comedian’s talents.

Taking a look at modern-day politics, pop culture and motherhood, Sykes takes viewers on a hilarious journey of thought that will make you laugh, gasp and maybe relate in some moments.

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal is available to stream on Netflix.

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix)

The latest romantic comedy to make waves in 2019, Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves will make you laugh and feel all the things.

When celebrity chef Sasha Tran (Wong) returns to her home city of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she reunites with her childhood sweetheart Marcus and soon finds the relationship rekindling in heartwarming — and hilarious — ways.

Come for the continued rise of the Netflix romantic comedy, stay for Reeves’ hilarious scenes that will keep you belly-laughing for a while.

Always Be My Maybe is streaming now.

Wine Country (Netflix)

Planning your next girls trip? Look for the hilarious reunion of some of the best women of Saturday Night Live for inspiration.

Wine Country follows Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler (who also directed the film), Emily Spivey and Tina Fey coming together for a hilarious and heartfelt trip through California’s world of wine.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.