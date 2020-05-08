'Dead to Me' Season 2 Is Now on Netflix, and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

Fans are excitedly tweeting as they sit down and tune in to Dead to Me Season 2. The second season of the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-starring dramedy officially dropped on Friday, a year after Season 1 hit the streamer and took subscribers by storm.

"Jen, Judy and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost," an official synopsis for the season reads. "From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."

Given that Season 1 of the series drew in some 30 million viewers and cemented itself as the No. 1 show on Netflix U.K. following its May 2019 premiere, it comes as little surprise that fans have been anticipating its return. Teased with seconds-long clips, a trailer, and plenty of photos, the excitement has been building for months, leading a fresh wave of social media frenzy now that Season 2 is officially available for streaming. As fans turned on Netflix and hit play on the 10-episode second season, many also took to Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what they have to say, but warning, there may be spoilers for those of you who haven’t yet had the chance to watch the new season.