'Dead to Me' Season 2 Is Now on Netflix, and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It
Fans are excitedly tweeting as they sit down and tune in to Dead to Me Season 2. The second season of the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-starring dramedy officially dropped on Friday, a year after Season 1 hit the streamer and took subscribers by storm.
"Jen, Judy and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost," an official synopsis for the season reads. "From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."
Given that Season 1 of the series drew in some 30 million viewers and cemented itself as the No. 1 show on Netflix U.K. following its May 2019 premiere, it comes as little surprise that fans have been anticipating its return. Teased with seconds-long clips, a trailer, and plenty of photos, the excitement has been building for months, leading a fresh wave of social media frenzy now that Season 2 is officially available for streaming. As fans turned on Netflix and hit play on the 10-episode second season, many also took to Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what they have to say, but warning, there may be spoilers for those of you who haven’t yet had the chance to watch the new season.
oh my god !!!! finally #deadtome pic.twitter.com/610f2TlEHU— g (@perriesbub) May 8, 2020
if you want a light comedy-drama that promotes feminism and about "a powerful friendship" you should watch #DeadToMe ! they just released season 2 ! pic.twitter.com/lcvCg1EIQg— jc | watch #DeadToMe on NETFLIX (@lostincosmo) May 8, 2020
Can't wait to start season 2. First season was brilliant. Wonderfully acted, written and produced. Applegate is 🔥!!— A.D.M. (@milesandrew69) May 8, 2020
I WANT WATCH THIS SHOW FOR THE REST OF MY FUCKING LIFE WTFFFF— emmily (@mrvljones) May 8, 2020
No lie, as a guy who spent 3-5 days at the theater every week, going with out it has been tough. But Netflix stepping up and providing new real good content on a weekly basis has been the best.#DeadToMe Season 2 is out now pic.twitter.com/ukGRgf2MYM— Kolby Mac (@kolbytoldme) May 8, 2020
The ninth episode of #DeadToMe’s second season is the most Emmy-worthy yet. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini have never been better. They deserve everything 🙏 @deadtome @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/DGzSLqwEVp— David Opie (@DavidOpie) May 8, 2020
There is a very brief moment in this season of #DeadToMe when the two women acknowledge their white female privilege around cops and honestly I just found it refreshing that these two suburban fictional characters recognized that. Hardly happens on a series like this— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) May 8, 2020
omg that ending!! are you kidding?! season 3 now please 😩😩 #deadtome— jess (@jesssssss_13) May 8, 2020
IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/0z3eHUms0g— Debísera Cuarentenada (@LaUnicaDebi) May 8, 2020
Cannot wait to binge #DeadToMe #Deadtome2 😁 i have been waiting so long for this! pic.twitter.com/MgZGHThXYF— Kerry (@kerry_31736) May 8, 2020
omg i love Judy's storyline this season 🥺 #DeadToMe— Chloe (@chloeluimelia) May 8, 2020
#DeadToMe on @NetflixIndia is so freaking good. Give them the #Emmys this time. Season 02 was dope af🥰— everythingship (@saumik_h) May 8, 2020
Thanks to the #Netflix God !!!! #DeadToMe is finally back. I’m sure we all need more @1capplegate in our lifes. pic.twitter.com/V3bzS1QrsH— MisterHilton (@ItsMisterHilton) May 8, 2020
Y’all @deadtome season two goes live today and I’ll be all #DeadToMe 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/xq1K61YIJl— Toby Price (@jedipadmaster) May 8, 2020