Dave Chappelle Returning to Netflix, Releases Trailer

Dave Chappelle is making his return to Netflix! The stand-up comedian released the news by dropping a trailer for his new comedy special, Sticks and Stones, which featured a voice-over by Morgan Freeman. In the teaser, Chappelle is seen walking towards the camera through a desolate space covered in white sands.

“This is Dave,” Freeman begins in the monologue. ‘He tells jokes for a living. Hopefully he makes people laugh, but these days, it’s a high stakes game. How did we get here, I wonder?”

Freeman continues, “I don’t mean that metaphorically, I’m really asking. How did Dave get here?”

The video eventually sees Chappelle pull up a stool in front of a white backdrop. Freeman then concludes his segment by saying, “He’s back folks.”

Dave Chappelle. August 26th. We’ll let Morgan Freeman tell you the rest. pic.twitter.com/PDyh7YBHhT — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) August 15, 2019

The new series is set to release on Aug. 26.

This isn’t the first time Chappelle has teamed up with the streaming service. In 2017, he released three specials on Netflix, becoming the most viewed comedy specials on the network. He netted $20 million per each special.

Shortly after his return to Netflix, Chappelle spoke at Harvard University upon accepting an award. He shared that he was considering taking a break despite the successful four specials that aired on Netflix.

“I was gonna stop doing stand-up for a while because four comedy specials in a year, that’s a lot,” said Chappelle. “Comedians have been getting beat up pretty bad recently and somehow nowadays expected to speak with the precision of attorneys or politicians. We are not.”

Chappelle rose to fame when he landed his first starring role in the late ’90s, playing the role of Thurgood Jenkins in Half Baked. In the early 2000s when he landed his own show, Chappelle’s Show.

More recently, Chappelle had one of his more memorable moments when he hosted Saturday Night Live in the episode that followed the 2016 presidential election. His work landed him his first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Sketch.

I’ve been rewatching his specials sooo much I can legit quote them & I still laugh as if it’s the first time 🤣🤣 my favorite comedian! I’m so EXCITED!! — thats_so_raiven (@raiven143) August 15, 2019