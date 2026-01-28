‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Matt Murdock is coming back in a matter of weeks.

Marvel Television and Disney+ have released the trailer for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Premiering on March 24, the second season of the superhero crime drama will see Charlie Cox returning as the titular masked vigilante alongside Vincent D’Onofrio’s villainous crime lord Wilson Fisk. Deborah Ann Woll, Ayelet Zurer, Wilson Bethel, and Margarita Levieva are also returning. Meanwhile, Krysten Ritter will be reprising her role as Jessica Jones for the first time since starring in the Netflix series of the same name, which ended in 2019. Matthew Lillard will be appearing as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Per the official logline, in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, “Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.”

Daredevil: Born Again premiered in March 2025 and serves as a continuation of Netflix’s Daredevil, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. The series was initially ordered in 2022 with a planned 18-episode first season, but following an overhaul and behind-the-scenes changes, the 18 episodes were split into two seasons. Disney+ officially renewed Born Again for Season 3 in September and is eyeing a premiere in March 2027.

©Disney

Along with Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel is also working to revive Jon Bernthal’s Punisher with an untitled special, premiering sometime this year on Disney+. “Bernthal is a generational actor,” Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Television, told EW. “He’s incredible…I love Punisher, but I love Jon’s Punisher in particular. The idea that he’s in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever.”

Daredevil: Born Again was created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman. Season 2 of the series will certainly keep fans on the edge of their seats, especially if the trailer is anything to go by. The new season premieres on March 24 exclusively on Disney+. The Netflix Daredevil series is streaming in full on Disney+, along with the first season of Born Again.